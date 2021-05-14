Periscope Capital Inc. Buys GO Acquisition Corp, IG Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Artius Acquisition Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Periscope Capital Inc. Buys GO Acquisition Corp, IG Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Artius Acquisition Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Periscope Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys GO Acquisition Corp, IG Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Avanti Acquisition Corp, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Artius Acquisition Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Periscope Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Periscope Capital Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Periscope Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/periscope+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Periscope Capital Inc.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 240,000 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 150,000 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio.
  3. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,757,381 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.79%
  4. GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 2,131,400 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) - 1,852,800 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.45%
New Purchase: GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 2,131,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IG Acquisition Corp (IGAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in IG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 1,802,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,767,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN)

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Avanti Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 1,701,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 1,340,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX)

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,284,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 88.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,852,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,757,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: HPX Corp (HPX)

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in HPX Corp by 115.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,265,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (CPSR)

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 60.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,451,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp by 82.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 967,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98.

Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Sold Out: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.U)

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Periscope Capital Inc.. Also check out:

1. Periscope Capital Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Periscope Capital Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Periscope Capital Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Periscope Capital Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider