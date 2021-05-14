Periscope Capital Inc. Buys GO Acquisition Corp, IG Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Artius Acquisition Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp

Investment company Periscope Capital Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys GO Acquisition Corp, IG Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Avanti Acquisition Corp, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Artius Acquisition Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp, Hudson Executive Investment Corp, Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Periscope Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Periscope Capital Inc. owns 80 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Periscope Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/periscope+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 240,000 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 150,000 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,757,381 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.79% GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 2,131,400 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. New Position CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) - 1,852,800 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.45%

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 2,131,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in IG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 1,802,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,767,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Avanti Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 1,701,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 1,340,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,284,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 88.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,852,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,757,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in HPX Corp by 115.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,265,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 60.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,451,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp by 82.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 967,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98.

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88.

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.93.