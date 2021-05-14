Periscope Capital Inc. Buys GO Acquisition Corp, IG Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Artius Acquisition Inc, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: GOAC, IGAC, CRHC, AVAN, APSG, IMPX, DBDR, HCAR, SEAH, HIGA, HZAC, RCHG, MAAC, ASAQ, RBAC, TWCT, SGAM, SNRH, GRSV, ACND, VELOU, STWO, KSMT, MOTV, FPAC, FPAC, LFTR, CAP, OHPAU, NEBC, DDMX, DDMX, OACB, SVAC, ENPC, FAII, QELL, LNFA, HZON, HTPA, ASAQ.U, NSH, NSH, TEKKU, XPOA.U, GIK, XPOA, ENPC.U,
- Added Positions: PRPB, ETAC, HPX, CPSR, YAC, CCAC, DEH, ERES, TREB, TMTS, SCVX, CHPM, FGNA, CEF,
- Reduced Positions: SFTW, MPLN, SOAC, GSAH, CRSA, SCPE,
- Sold Out: CCIV, AACQ, ALUS, HEC, CCIV.U, PRPB.U, CCX, CCX, BSN.U, CCAC.U, GOAC.U, FUSE, FTOCU, EXPCU, HPX.U, HZAC.U, FSRVU, SOAC.U, STWOU, FGNA.U, CRHC.U, HECCU, ACEV, PMVC.U, CPSR.U, TWCTU, YAC.U, LATNU, AACQU, ASPL.U, NSH.U, SCVX.U, ACAM, FCACU, OACB.U, TREB.U, HOLUU, KSMTU, TMTSU, AONE.U, SNPR.U, PSTH, CLII.U, SAII, QELLU, CMLFU, CHPMU, WPF, CFIIU, FAII.U, ACTCU, SVACU, ARYA, VSPRU,
For the details of Periscope Capital Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/periscope+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Periscope Capital Inc.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 240,000 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 150,000 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio.
- E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,757,381 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.79%
- GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC) - 2,131,400 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) - 1,852,800 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.45%
Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.73, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 2,131,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IG Acquisition Corp (IGAC)
Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in IG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.33. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 1,802,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)
Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,767,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN)
Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Avanti Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 1,701,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)
Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $11.02, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 1,340,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX)
Periscope Capital Inc. initiated holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,284,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB)
Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 88.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,852,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC)
Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10.84, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,757,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HPX Corp (HPX)
Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in HPX Corp by 115.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,265,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (CPSR)
Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 60.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,451,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC)
Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp by 82.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $11.19, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 967,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp (CCAC)
Periscope Capital Inc. added to a holding in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $11.88, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.95.Sold Out: Artius Acquisition Inc (AACQ)
Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Artius Acquisition Inc. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $14, with an estimated average price of $10.98.Sold Out: Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp (ALUS)
Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.2.Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)
Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $12.1, with an estimated average price of $10.88.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)
Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $68.03, with an estimated average price of $29.2.Sold Out: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.U)
Periscope Capital Inc. sold out a holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Periscope Capital Inc.. Also check out:
1. Periscope Capital Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Periscope Capital Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Periscope Capital Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Periscope Capital Inc. keeps buying