Concentric Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Matson Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Investment company Concentric Wealth Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Matson Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concentric Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Concentric Wealth Management, Llc owns 126 stocks with a total value of $302 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 81,109 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,536 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 109,475 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 45,609 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,455 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Matson Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 22,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 120,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.89%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 76,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 70,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.

Concentric Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.