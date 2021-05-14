Concentric Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Matson Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: MATX, FB, SCHD,
- Added Positions: IGSB, BSV, IEMG, IEFA, VZ, T, PG, SPG, ABBV, BXP, AVB, BMY, CVS, AMGN, PEP, ORCL, INTC, BK, BUD, RTX, O, PEAK, MMM, VWO, CSCO, DLR, HD, PSA, JNJ, CTSH, MSFT, MDT, XOM, V, WFC, GOOGL, CVX, SYK, LUV, AXP, GPN, VNQ, RDS.A, BAC, AAPL, WMT, ABT, EMR, NEE, PFE, GS, GD, IWB, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, IVV, MA, EFA, VTI, NKE, IYW, IWM, DNLI, NNN, AMZN, COST, INTU, BAB, TGT, RCL, PCY, SCHP, FDX, MAA, ACN, AMT, BLK, IJS, PHO, CL, CMI, GOOG, AWK, BX, HPQ, SCHE, UNH, UNP, TJX, LH, MCD, NI, MRK, XLV, IJR, IRBT, HON, COP, SCHW, ADBE,
- Sold Out: BRK.A, QCOM,
For the details of CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concentric+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 81,109 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,536 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 109,475 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 45,609 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,455 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Matson Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $68.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 22,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 696 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 42.76%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 120,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.89%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 76,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 70,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Concentric Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CONCENTRIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying