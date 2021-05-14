Mork Capital Management Buys Viatris Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, United Parcel Service Inc

New Purchases: VTRS, NXST, SFM, GSK, ACCO,

Healdsburg, CA, based Investment company Mork Capital Management Current Portfolio ) buys Viatris Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, ACCO Brands Corp, sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, United Parcel Service Inc, AbbVie Inc, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mork Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Mork Capital Management owns 88 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

O-I Glass Inc (OI) - 200,000 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.28% Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 25,300 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Acme United Corp (ACU) - 70,000 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. The Timken Co (TKR) - 33,700 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71% Air Lease Corp (AL) - 55,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.12%

Mork Capital Management initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mork Capital Management initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mork Capital Management initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mork Capital Management initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mork Capital Management initiated holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mork Capital Management sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Mork Capital Management sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

Mork Capital Management sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Mork Capital Management sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6.

Mork Capital Management sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Mork Capital Management sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.