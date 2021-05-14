Mork Capital Management Buys Viatris Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, United Parcel Service Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mork Capital Management Buys Viatris Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, United Parcel Service Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Healdsburg, CA, based Investment company Mork Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, ACCO Brands Corp, sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor, United Parcel Service Inc, AbbVie Inc, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mork Capital Management. As of 2021Q1, Mork Capital Management owns 88 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mork Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mork+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mork Capital Management
  1. O-I Glass Inc (OI) - 200,000 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.28%
  2. Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) - 25,300 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio.
  3. Acme United Corp (ACU) - 70,000 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio.
  4. The Timken Co (TKR) - 33,700 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
  5. Air Lease Corp (AL) - 55,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.12%
New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Mork Capital Management initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Mork Capital Management initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Mork Capital Management initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Mork Capital Management initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO)

Mork Capital Management initiated holding in ACCO Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.94 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Mork Capital Management sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Mork Capital Management sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Mork Capital Management sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8.

Sold Out: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Mork Capital Management sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $98.35 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $108.6.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Mork Capital Management sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $30.63 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Mork Capital Management sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mork Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Mork Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mork Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mork Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mork Capital Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider