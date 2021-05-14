Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Accenture PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, McDonald's Corp

- New Purchases: AAPL, JPM, ACN, ABT, CVX, KO, INTC, AMGN, VTR, LPLA, XBI, AMT, CSCO, ATVI, EQIX, AME, GM, FRC, TDG, CMS, ODFL, ACM, CONE, EFV, CAT, IFF, VRTX, A, BMBL, SPGI, JBGS, EMN, KDP, CVS, MET, CI, LUV, TSM, ABMD, OHI, PEB, Z, SE, ACA, ADC, DXCM, FITB, IIPR, ATUS, DGX, STE, VLO, WMB, AAT, INN, STOR, APLE, PRSP, CVET, MAXN, SNX, HUBS, CADE, ACC, BLDR, CF, KNX, CLI, SLG, HOMB, MASI, FN, SRC, ALLY, ADCT, VNQI, VCEL, CSL, EME, KLAC, MRCY, ASGN, OSK, RL, SXT, SKY, NEO, TTGT, XYL, VOYA, ALLE, ETSY, RDFN, LASR, VIAC, ELY, LNG, TPR, GPS, HLF, IONS, LB, NWL, PBI, PLUG, SCL, UHS, URBN, TDC, MSCI, H, BFAM, CVNA, AXNX, SRPT, BXMT, DISCA, CIGI, MAC, MSTR, SKT, VIV, CROX, MLCO, SBLK, DISCK, FIVE, TMX, RUN, BE, NIU, AFYA, INMD, CHK, CIG, BLUE,
- Added Positions: ORCL, GE, ESS, ETN, MA, ST, VICI, DRI, HST, CB, EGP, OTIS, AIRC, WFC, BDN, CNXC, LVS, CUBE, UDR, MAA, HLT, HPE, EQR, ELS, DRE, FR, SCCO, SUI, CPT, LSI, RYAAY, CXP, BXP, COLD, LXP, DG, PGRE, EXR, ANTM, STZ, TX, KW, SPG, LOW, MDLZ, NIO, PBF, ARMK, ALK, HTH, PAYC, CFG, FHN, ROIC, VNT, UFPI, COP, SHO, O, PHM, VNE, PDD, ALTR, CRWD, DAVA, QD, KRE, FTV, LITE, RPAI, HTHT, VNO, PENN, KBH, GTN, FSS, EPD, DKS, CTSH, BBY, AAP, NGMS, EWC,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, BCSF, MCD, KEYS, NOC, EMB, ZEN, DD, PGR, ARE, AMZN, MU, LULU, FB, AMD, EW, MRVL, BA, FLIR, GILD, HUM, PEP, AON, ICE, SGEN, NXPI, TWLO, URI, GOOG, PYPL, CCU, SPLK, CABO, J, PH, PG, ROST, TMUS, VEEV, ICLN, AIG, BIDU, DE, EXC, GOOGL, HD, LEN, NVDA, TTWO, TXN, TSLA, STAG, NOW, BURL, JD, EVBG, LW, HHR, CRNC, IYR, PLD, CSGP, CNMD, DHI, DLR, DOV, GBCI, EQC, MTCH, BPOP, PSA, RNG, TWTR, FWONK, ELAN, LTHM, PINS, MMM, AOS, MO, AMED, ANSS, ADSK, BIIB, BF.B, CDNS, CNC, CMI, DVA, EIX, LLY, EFX, FCN, FDX, FLR, FCX, GD, GT, HRB, HON, IIVI, ILMN, INCY, IP, INTU, LHCG, LGND, LMT, MRK, MSI, NICE, NDAQ, NEM, NUE, PRFT, QCOM, REGN, SMTC, SWK, TXT, UPS, RTX, VAR, VRSN, DIS, WY, WLTW, YUM, VG, IPGP, BX, IRDM, AVGO, CHTR, HII, PANW, WDAY, SBSW, AMH, VRNS, NOMD, CYBR, RPD, SQ, TTD, IR, MDB, FTDR, REZI, ARNC, KC, IAC, GOLD, XRAY, KB, OXY, RADA, WNS, BAH, FLT, CDW, KRNT, COUP, YUMC,
- Sold Out: BSX, ROP, IJR, OGS, ITB, INFO, MSGE, GCP, BMCH, NHI, EFA, SAIA, NVR, VIR, DPZ, MRNA, MPW, WPX, DQ, IAU, HEI, CVCO, HBB, NBHC, VRSK, CMG, HUBB, LTC, RLI, PB, XPEV, IBOC, LBRDA, MSA, LGIH, CEO, SBAC, SSD, FE, LI, FVRR, BLDP, ZLAB, AZUL, MOMO, VNET, WPRT, CSIQ, STRA, OFC, RBA, QIWI,
For the details of Employees Retirement System of Texas's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/employees+retirement+system+of+texas/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Employees Retirement System of Texas
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,669,600 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,127,300 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,400 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 77,800 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 402,690 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 2,669,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 635,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 169,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 347,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 357,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 658,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 678.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 245,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in General Electric Co by 84.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,057,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 81.18%. The purchase prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46. The stock is now traded at around $287.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 118.31%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 350.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 203,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 967,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)
Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $72.96.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.
