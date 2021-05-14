Logo
Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Accenture PLC, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Austin, TX, based Investment company Employees Retirement System of Texas (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Accenture PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Chevron Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, McDonald's Corp, Boston Scientific Corp, Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Employees Retirement System of Texas. As of 2021Q1, Employees Retirement System of Texas owns 725 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Employees Retirement System of Texas's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/employees+retirement+system+of+texas/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Employees Retirement System of Texas
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,669,600 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,127,300 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,400 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 77,800 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 402,690 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 2,669,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 635,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $285.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 169,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 347,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 357,781 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 658,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 678.43%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 245,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in General Electric Co by 84.81%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,057,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 81.18%. The purchase prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46. The stock is now traded at around $287.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 118.31%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $145.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 350.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.97 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $57.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 203,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 46.91%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 967,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43.

Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $72.96.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Employees Retirement System of Texas. Also check out:

1. Employees Retirement System of Texas's Undervalued Stocks
2. Employees Retirement System of Texas's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Employees Retirement System of Texas's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Employees Retirement System of Texas keeps buying
