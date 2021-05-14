Nicholas Investment Partners, LP Buys DermTech Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc

- New Purchases: DMTK, KALV, XOM, ESI, AFG, SMAR, CRIS, RBC, SPG, MLCO, AMRS, RRR, ABNB, VTGN, GM, PYPL, ESTA, LVS, SFM, PACW, APLE, AEIS, SHOP, TCBI, ERII, EL, LIND, MS, MCRI, GRWG, GNOG, GDEN, DAL, ZM, LPLA, SAIA, TPR, FHN, DOCU, ZBRA, TRMB, VAC,
- Added Positions: MASS, SEER, GS, DCPH, BLI, GTLS, BHVN, ZLAB, TRIL, WAL, PODD, ITCI, KRYS, LUV, BBIO, BAC, VEEV, STKL, OSH, DSGX, ARNA, NVCR, TPTX, AVTR, TXG, WSC, RDS.B, NVDA, EVBG, SQ, NEO, RGEN, SHOO, PRU, JBLU, VICI, CHGG, EXAS, AMRC, DOW, LYV, FITB, PRMW, SDGR, ABBV, ELY, TFII, ARGX, CLAR, ASML, CDLX, KLAC, GOOG, ULTA, BX, ROKU, EVA, FRC, FIVN, MTCH, ADBE, GH, IAC, AMD, SPLK, SNPS, GNRC, LSCC, CDNS, INTU, HLT,
- Reduced Positions: CZR, AFIB, AMZN, RLGY, AXSM, KRNT, VC, CRWD, MSFT, TWST, C, RNG, DKNG, CVX, KTB, ADI, HZNP, COUP, BURL, INSP, TWLO, TREX, REAL, ESTC, TEAM, BLL, MPWR, CSGP, IIPR, LRCX, ODFL, APTV, TSM, MCHP, EPAM, JBHT, BWA,
- Sold Out: TDOC, IOVA, SILK, SRPT, MDLA, JACK, BMRN, CACI, PTVE, STAY, EAT, BBY, MA, AYX, PLMR, CRNC, DIS, BA, AAPL, VERX, KSU, FRPT, BAH, VITL, IWM, MRTN, FIVE, ANSS, PNR, LULU, CMG, V, DECK, UTZ,
- BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 489,623 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.91%
- TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) - 625,787 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 142,103 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90%
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 375,654 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.94%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 270,631 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 396,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 594,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 250,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 575,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $129.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 59,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 104,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 908 Devices Inc (MASS)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in 908 Devices Inc by 230.82%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $75, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 309,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Seer Inc (SEER)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Seer Inc by 225.91%. The purchase prices were between $38.67 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 289,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 93.20%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 57,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 71.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $56.73, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 446,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 87.56%. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 333,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 100.51%. The purchase prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 103,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $41.55.Sold Out: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.27.Sold Out: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The sale prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69.
