Nicholas Investment Partners, LP Buys DermTech Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc

Del Mar, CA, based Investment company Nicholas Investment Partners, LP Current Portfolio ) buys DermTech Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, 908 Devices Inc, Element Solutions Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicholas Investment Partners, LP. As of 2021Q1, Nicholas Investment Partners, LP owns 154 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nicholas Investment Partners, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicholas+investment+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 489,623 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.91% TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) - 625,787 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 142,103 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 375,654 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.94% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 270,631 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 396,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 594,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 250,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 575,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $129.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 59,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 104,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in 908 Devices Inc by 230.82%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $75, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 309,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Seer Inc by 225.91%. The purchase prices were between $38.67 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 289,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 93.20%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 57,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 71.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $56.73, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 446,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 87.56%. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 333,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 100.51%. The purchase prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 103,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $41.55.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.27.

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The sale prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69.