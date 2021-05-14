Logo
Nicholas Investment Partners, LP Buys DermTech Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Del Mar, CA, based Investment company Nicholas Investment Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys DermTech Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, 908 Devices Inc, Element Solutions Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Silk Road Medical Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicholas Investment Partners, LP. As of 2021Q1, Nicholas Investment Partners, LP owns 154 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nicholas Investment Partners, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicholas+investment+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nicholas Investment Partners, LP
  1. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 489,623 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.91%
  2. TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) - 625,787 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  3. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 142,103 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90%
  4. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 375,654 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.94%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 270,631 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 396,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 594,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 250,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 575,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.44 and $118.5, with an estimated average price of $103.41. The stock is now traded at around $129.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 59,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $84.41, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 104,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 908 Devices Inc (MASS)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in 908 Devices Inc by 230.82%. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $75, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 309,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Seer Inc (SEER)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Seer Inc by 225.91%. The purchase prices were between $38.67 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 289,989 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 93.20%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 57,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 71.27%. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $56.73, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 446,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 87.56%. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 333,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP added to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 100.51%. The purchase prices were between $118.41 and $165.29, with an estimated average price of $141.39. The stock is now traded at around $145.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 103,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $41.55.

Sold Out: Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Silk Road Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $62.7, with an estimated average price of $55.66.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.27.

Sold Out: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)

Nicholas Investment Partners, LP sold out a holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The sale prices were between $91.2 and $116.83, with an estimated average price of $101.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nicholas Investment Partners, LP. Also check out:

1. Nicholas Investment Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nicholas Investment Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nicholas Investment Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nicholas Investment Partners, LP keeps buying
