Phoenician Capital LLC Buys Porch Group Inc, Goodfood Market Corp, Sells Open Lending Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, SEI Investments Co

Investment company Phoenician Capital LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Porch Group Inc, Goodfood Market Corp, sells Open Lending Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, SEI Investments Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Gaia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Phoenician Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Phoenician Capital LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

goeasy Ltd (EHMEF) - 400,000 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio. Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 1,000,000 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. New Position IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 75,000 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25% Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (NWEGF) - 1,411,189 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Goodfood Market Corp (GDDFF) - 2,080,000 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.03%

Phoenician Capital LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.76%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenician Capital LLC added to a holding in Goodfood Market Corp by 158.03%. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $8.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 2,080,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.

Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $325.19 and $425.76, with an estimated average price of $362.45.

Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58.

Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Gaia Inc. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $10.87.

Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Huttig Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $3.21 and $4.24, with an estimated average price of $3.68.