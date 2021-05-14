Phoenician Capital LLC Buys Porch Group Inc, Goodfood Market Corp, Sells Open Lending Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, SEI Investments Co

- New Purchases: PRCH,
- Added Positions: GDDFF,
- Reduced Positions: IAC,
- Sold Out: LPRO, CACC, SEIC, GAIA, HBP,
- goeasy Ltd (EHMEF) - 400,000 shares, 28.72% of the total portfolio.
- Porch Group Inc (PRCH) - 1,000,000 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 75,000 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
- Norwegian Finans Holding ASA (NWEGF) - 1,411,189 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio.
- Goodfood Market Corp (GDDFF) - 2,080,000 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.03%
Phoenician Capital LLC initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.76%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goodfood Market Corp (GDDFF)
Phoenician Capital LLC added to a holding in Goodfood Market Corp by 158.03%. The purchase prices were between $6.44 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $8.84. The stock is now traded at around $5.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 2,080,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $31.54 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $37.79.Sold Out: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $325.19 and $425.76, with an estimated average price of $362.45.Sold Out: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $58.58.Sold Out: Gaia Inc (GAIA)
Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Gaia Inc. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $10.87.Sold Out: Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP)
Phoenician Capital LLC sold out a holding in Huttig Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $3.21 and $4.24, with an estimated average price of $3.68.
