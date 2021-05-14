Westshore Wealth, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: MRK, DIS, GIS, EFA, PG, CAT, DRI, HD, KMB, XLK, UNH, BA, CLX, MMC, EPP, PEP, XLB, QCOM, C, APD, LLY, CTSH, EBAY, ORCL, VTI, BLK, PYPL, PINS, DOW, DLR, LMT, GE, DBC, BMY, IVV, RTX, V, CIBR, NEE, WELL, AGG, HCA, COST, EPD, MS, ADBE, ALL, VTV, BAC, BCE, NKE, B, PNC, GLW, WFC, VLUE, HON, SCHW, KNX, TGT, BIDU, ROK, BHP, UNP, MCHP, M, KMI, VTR, DLTR, WMT, AVGO, VWO, NOC, CM, AMT, BABA, DUK, KR, VLO, IWB, DGX, PAYX, PANW, PCAR, MAR, ABT, ET, ACN, HPQ, OCX,

MRK, DIS, GIS, EFA, PG, CAT, DRI, HD, KMB, XLK, UNH, BA, CLX, MMC, EPP, PEP, XLB, QCOM, C, APD, LLY, CTSH, EBAY, ORCL, VTI, BLK, PYPL, PINS, DOW, DLR, LMT, GE, DBC, BMY, IVV, RTX, V, CIBR, NEE, WELL, AGG, HCA, COST, EPD, MS, ADBE, ALL, VTV, BAC, BCE, NKE, B, PNC, GLW, WFC, VLUE, HON, SCHW, KNX, TGT, BIDU, ROK, BHP, UNP, MCHP, M, KMI, VTR, DLTR, WMT, AVGO, VWO, NOC, CM, AMT, BABA, DUK, KR, VLO, IWB, DGX, PAYX, PANW, PCAR, MAR, ABT, ET, ACN, HPQ, OCX, Added Positions: IGSB, IWM, SPY, IWD, MSFT, JNJ, INTC, GOOG, CVX, DVY, AMZN, VZ, JPM, EEM, PFE, DG, AAPL, CSCO, PM, FB, ABBV, GILD, D, MMM, XOM, KO, AAXJ, LVS, MO, VOO, SLB,

IGSB, IWM, SPY, IWD, MSFT, JNJ, INTC, GOOG, CVX, DVY, AMZN, VZ, JPM, EEM, PFE, DG, AAPL, CSCO, PM, FB, ABBV, GILD, D, MMM, XOM, KO, AAXJ, LVS, MO, VOO, SLB, Reduced Positions: IWF, BRK.B, IYR, IWR, MDT, SBUX, VEA, PPL, TSLA, NEM, NOBL, T, HACK, GLD, NVDA,

IWF, BRK.B, IYR, IWR, MDT, SBUX, VEA, PPL, TSLA, NEM, NOBL, T, HACK, GLD, NVDA, Sold Out: SLY, NEAR, ICF, LYB, VXUS, IBM, USB, SHY, ETN, NTRS, CL, FISV, OMC, BYND, TD, LYFT, IJJ, GSG, BACPL.PFD, TWTR, AMLP,

Investment company Westshore Wealth, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Walt Disney Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westshore Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Westshore Wealth, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westshore Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westshore+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 166,156 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,793 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.73% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 254,262 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 397.11% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 95,858 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 46,237 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.59%

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 95,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 25,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 24,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 12,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $240.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 5,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 397.11%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 254,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 362.66%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 28,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 36,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.59%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 46,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 198.15%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 15,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 216.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 20,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41.

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86.

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.