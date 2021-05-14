Logo
Westshore Wealth, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Westshore Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Merck Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, The Walt Disney Co, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westshore Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Westshore Wealth, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westshore Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westshore+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Westshore Wealth, LLC
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 166,156 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,793 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.73%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 254,262 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 397.11%
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 95,858 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 46,237 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.59%
New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 95,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 25,674 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $63.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 32,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 24,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 12,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Westshore Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $240.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 5,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 397.11%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 254,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 362.66%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 28,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 43.73%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $410.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 36,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.59%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $158.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 46,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 198.15%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 15,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Westshore Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 216.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 20,067 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86.

Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Westshore Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.



