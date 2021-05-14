Gryphon International Investment CORP Buys Sony Group Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Gryphon International Investment CORP (Current Portfolio) buys Sony Group Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gryphon International Investment CORP. As of 2021Q1, Gryphon International Investment CORP owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Gryphon International Investment CORP. Also check out:
1. Gryphon International Investment CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gryphon International Investment CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gryphon International Investment CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gryphon International Investment CORP keeps buying
- New Purchases: SONY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Gryphon International Investment CORP
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 3,085 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Gryphon International Investment CORP initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 3,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.
