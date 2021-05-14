New York Life Investment Management Llc Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

New Purchases: SCHA, USIG, GDX, IJR, IJH, USHY,

New York, NY, based Investment company New York Life Investment Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New York Life Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, New York Life Investment Management Llc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $460 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IQ 500 International ETF (IQIN) - 7,681,480 shares, 53.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 265,051 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 206,118 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.46% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 292,055 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.58% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 157,474 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.

New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 44,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 72,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 55,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $267.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 28,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.58%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 292,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.64%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 55,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 94.55%. The purchase prices were between $85.33 and $95.86, with an estimated average price of $90.51. The stock is now traded at around $100.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 85,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.83%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 78,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.65%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 165,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 61,899 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New York Life Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55.