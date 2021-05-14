Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Sotera Health Co, Butterfly Network Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Quanterix Corp, Avantor Inc

New Purchases: BEAM, SHC, BFLY, BHVN, HQY, MGP, VIAC, ITRI, XFOR, SNRH, ARRY, SPNV, CFX, DISCA, ARKO, INGN, PAYA, DMS, DRIO, VSEC, STEP, DCRB, JHG, WHD, OCDX, VRCA, ENPC, CTLP, XGN, REGI, CAE, HGEN, CERT, XL, SWTX, IMPX, CFRX, MANU, SNOW, SVAC, MP, COUR, GRSV, CRHC, MOTV, AVEO, PRQR, GMTX, JELD, VGAC, TWCT, RCEL, NVEE, ADMS, ASLN, PHAS, FTIV, RSVA, GMRE, BIDU, IACA, SJW, INDT, RUBY, STSA, TLMD, TME, RIDE, LASR, PRIM, KDMN, PLL, MLND, BVS, AGTC, SNCY, TDUP, VIPS, XENE, FPAC, FPAC,

MREO, Reduced Positions: VTI, QTRX, JWS, OPCH, FUSE, ERES, GCMG,

VTI, QTRX, JWS, OPCH, FUSE, ERES, GCMG, Sold Out: AVTR, SYNH, NIO, RPRX, FSR, OSH, BGNE, GH, KURA, REXR, FISV, OM, CDXS, NFE, ARVN, WPF, MIRM, GSAH, PRPB, YAC, ETAC, CPSR, HPX, BNR, ADPT, FMTX, CSTL, STRO, PACB, PTGX, NTLA, ETWO, STOK, OCUL, MRNS, ICHR, GAN, HOOK, REPL, UKJ2, LPRO, SNDX, SA, RYIS, BLDP, AVO, VTGN, TCS, AVRO, FDMT, IQ,

Investment company Monashee Investment Management LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Sotera Health Co, Butterfly Network Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, HealthEquity Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Quanterix Corp, Avantor Inc, Syneos Health Inc, NIO Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monashee Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Monashee Investment Management LLC owns 143 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 464,200 shares, 25.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.1% Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) - 268,820 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 350,000 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) - 500,000 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 100,000 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. New Position

Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 268,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $66.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $67 and $91.01, with an estimated average price of $78.67. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC by 116.62%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $2.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9.

Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48.

Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Fisker Inc. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $18.31.

Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78.