Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys Beam Therapeutics Inc, Sotera Health Co, Butterfly Network Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Quanterix Corp, Avantor Inc

- New Purchases: BEAM, SHC, BFLY, BHVN, HQY, MGP, VIAC, ITRI, XFOR, SNRH, ARRY, SPNV, CFX, DISCA, ARKO, INGN, PAYA, DMS, DRIO, VSEC, STEP, DCRB, JHG, WHD, OCDX, VRCA, ENPC, CTLP, XGN, REGI, CAE, HGEN, CERT, XL, SWTX, IMPX, CFRX, MANU, SNOW, SVAC, MP, COUR, GRSV, CRHC, MOTV, AVEO, PRQR, GMTX, JELD, VGAC, TWCT, RCEL, NVEE, ADMS, ASLN, PHAS, FTIV, RSVA, GMRE, BIDU, IACA, SJW, INDT, RUBY, STSA, TLMD, TME, RIDE, LASR, PRIM, KDMN, PLL, MLND, BVS, AGTC, SNCY, TDUP, VIPS, XENE, FPAC, FPAC,
- Added Positions: MREO,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, QTRX, JWS, OPCH, FUSE, ERES, GCMG,
- Sold Out: AVTR, SYNH, NIO, RPRX, FSR, OSH, BGNE, GH, KURA, REXR, FISV, OM, CDXS, NFE, ARVN, WPF, MIRM, GSAH, PRPB, YAC, ETAC, CPSR, HPX, BNR, ADPT, FMTX, CSTL, STRO, PACB, PTGX, NTLA, ETWO, STOK, OCUL, MRNS, ICHR, GAN, HOOK, REPL, UKJ2, LPRO, SNDX, SA, RYIS, BLDP, AVO, VTGN, TCS, AVRO, FDMT, IQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Monashee Investment Management LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 464,200 shares, 25.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.1%
- Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) - 268,820 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sotera Health Co (SHC) - 350,000 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) - 500,000 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 100,000 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.28 and $120.75, with an estimated average price of $95.29. The stock is now traded at around $66.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 268,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)
Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $9.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $66.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $67 and $91.01, with an estimated average price of $78.67. The stock is now traded at around $74.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)
Monashee Investment Management LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $30.28 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $32.39. The stock is now traded at around $33.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (MREO)
Monashee Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC by 116.62%. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.43, with an estimated average price of $3.53. The stock is now traded at around $2.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Avantor Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $28.9.Sold Out: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.Sold Out: Fisker Inc (FSR)
Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Fisker Inc. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $18.31.Sold Out: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
Monashee Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78.
