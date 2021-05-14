Logo
National Pension Service Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Carnival Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Black Knight Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seoul, M5, based Investment company National Pension Service (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Carnival Corp, Raymond James Financial Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Black Knight Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Pension Service. As of 2021Q1, National Pension Service owns 504 stocks with a total value of $46.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of National Pension Service's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+pension+service/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of National Pension Service
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,850,185 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,814,499 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 526,275 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,077,409 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 2,130,067 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

National Pension Service initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 322,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

National Pension Service initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 736,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

National Pension Service initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,147,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

National Pension Service initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 717,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

National Pension Service initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $219.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 129,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

National Pension Service initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 685,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

National Pension Service added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 3380.95%. The purchase prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83. The stock is now traded at around $220.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 138,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

National Pension Service added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 7424.94%. The purchase prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79. The stock is now traded at around $120.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 248,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

National Pension Service added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 20310.18%. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $131.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 216,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fox Corp (FOXA)

National Pension Service added to a holding in Fox Corp by 2931.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 610,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

National Pension Service added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $553.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 130,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

National Pension Service added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 742,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

National Pension Service sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

National Pension Service sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of National Pension Service. Also check out:

1. National Pension Service's Undervalued Stocks
2. National Pension Service's Top Growth Companies, and
3. National Pension Service's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that National Pension Service keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider