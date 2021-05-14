National Pension Service Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Carnival Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Black Knight Inc

New Purchases: IFF, CCL, ALLY, IAC, PLUG, PTC, ON, LYV, NET, DVN, ELAN, WYNN, DISCK, MOH, WHR, TXT, XPO, WRK, XRAY, LUMN, CNP, LW, ZS, AVLR, NDSN, ABMD,

IFF, CCL, ALLY, IAC, PLUG, PTC, ON, LYV, NET, DVN, ELAN, WYNN, DISCK, MOH, WHR, TXT, XPO, WRK, XRAY, LUMN, CNP, LW, ZS, AVLR, NDSN, ABMD, Added Positions: AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, AVY, CINF, JNJ, RJF, TSLA, FOXA, ADBE, AMD, ALGN, DHI, GOOGL, JPM, MCD, MRK, NVDA, PFE, SWK, UPS, V, FB, ABT, AMT, CSCO, COP, FCX, GE, WELL, MCK, PXD, PG, CRM, SBUX, VZ, MA, PM, AVGO, GM, SQ, MRNA, PINS, ZM, CRWD, PLD, T, AEP, ADM, BAC, BA, CVS, COF, CAT, SCHW, CVX, KO, CL, GLW, COST, DHR, EOG, EMR, EL, EXC, FDX, F, GS, MNST, HD, HON, MTCH, IBM, ITW, LMT, MCHP, MS, NKE, NOC, PCAR, PEP, QCOM, ROK, SO, STT, TJX, TXN, TMO, UNP, RTX, UNH, WMT, DIS, WMB, XLNX, TMUS, DFS, HCA, ZTS, IQV, LBRDK, SNAP, DELL, DOW, CTVA, PTON, CARR, ATVI, A, APD, ALB, ARE, ALXN, MO, AMGN, APH, ADI, AMAT, ADP, BLL, BAX, BDX, BSX, BMY, CSX, FIS, CHD, CTAS, C, CTSH, CMCSA, STZ, CMI, DTE, DE, D, DUK, ECL, EIX, EA, EQIX, XOM, FFIV, NEE, FNF, FISV, GD, GILD, LHX, HPQ, HOLX, IDXX, ICE, INTU, ISRG, SJM, MDLZ, LH, MMC, MAS, SPGI, MTD, MU, VTRS, NSC, ES, PCG, PPG, PPL, PKI, BKNG, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, REGN, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SGEN, SHW, TRV, SYK, TTWO, TEVA, VFC, VRTX, GWW, WM, ANTM, WY, WEC, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, BX, LULU, CHTR, FRC, KMI, FBHS, NOW, PANW, ABBV, HLT, ETSY, PYPL, HPE, TTD, COUP, OKTA, ROKU, VICI, DOCU, AVTR, WORK, DDOG, MMM, AKAM, AXP, AIG, ABC, AME, NLY, AJG, ADSK, BBY, BIO, BMRN, BF.B, CBRE, CHRW, CMS, CDNS, CAH, CERN, CTXS, CSGP, CGNX, CAG, CPRT, CCI, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EW, LLY, ETR, EFX, EXAS, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FE, HAL, HAS, HSY, IEX, INCY, IP, JBHT, K, MKTX, MXIM, MKC, MCO, MSI, NTAP, NUE, ODFL, OMC, PAYX, RF, RSG, SLB, SRE, SUI, NLOK, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UHS, VAR, EVRG, XEL, L, TDG, VMW, MSCI, KDP, DG, SSNC, FLT, XYL, RNG, PAYC, ZEN, ANET, CTLT, SYF, SEDG, TRU, TDOC, KHC, Z, FTV, INVH, IR, BKR, MDB, UBER,

AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, AVY, CINF, JNJ, RJF, TSLA, FOXA, ADBE, AMD, ALGN, DHI, GOOGL, JPM, MCD, MRK, NVDA, PFE, SWK, UPS, V, FB, ABT, AMT, CSCO, COP, FCX, GE, WELL, MCK, PXD, PG, CRM, SBUX, VZ, MA, PM, AVGO, GM, SQ, MRNA, PINS, ZM, CRWD, PLD, T, AEP, ADM, BAC, BA, CVS, COF, CAT, SCHW, CVX, KO, CL, GLW, COST, DHR, EOG, EMR, EL, EXC, FDX, F, GS, MNST, HD, HON, MTCH, IBM, ITW, LMT, MCHP, MS, NKE, NOC, PCAR, PEP, QCOM, ROK, SO, STT, TJX, TXN, TMO, UNP, RTX, UNH, WMT, DIS, WMB, XLNX, TMUS, DFS, HCA, ZTS, IQV, LBRDK, SNAP, DELL, DOW, CTVA, PTON, CARR, ATVI, A, APD, ALB, ARE, ALXN, MO, AMGN, APH, ADI, AMAT, ADP, BLL, BAX, BDX, BSX, BMY, CSX, FIS, CHD, CTAS, C, CTSH, CMCSA, STZ, CMI, DTE, DE, D, DUK, ECL, EIX, EA, EQIX, XOM, FFIV, NEE, FNF, FISV, GD, GILD, LHX, HPQ, HOLX, IDXX, ICE, INTU, ISRG, SJM, MDLZ, LH, MMC, MAS, SPGI, MTD, MU, VTRS, NSC, ES, PCG, PPG, PPL, PKI, BKNG, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, REGN, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SGEN, SHW, TRV, SYK, TTWO, TEVA, VFC, VRTX, GWW, WM, ANTM, WY, WEC, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, BX, LULU, CHTR, FRC, KMI, FBHS, NOW, PANW, ABBV, HLT, ETSY, PYPL, HPE, TTD, COUP, OKTA, ROKU, VICI, DOCU, AVTR, WORK, DDOG, MMM, AKAM, AXP, AIG, ABC, AME, NLY, AJG, ADSK, BBY, BIO, BMRN, BF.B, CBRE, CHRW, CMS, CDNS, CAH, CERN, CTXS, CSGP, CGNX, CAG, CPRT, CCI, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EW, LLY, ETR, EFX, EXAS, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FE, HAL, HAS, HSY, IEX, INCY, IP, JBHT, K, MKTX, MXIM, MKC, MCO, MSI, NTAP, NUE, ODFL, OMC, PAYX, RF, RSG, SLB, SRE, SUI, NLOK, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UHS, VAR, EVRG, XEL, L, TDG, VMW, MSCI, KDP, DG, SSNC, FLT, XYL, RNG, PAYC, ZEN, ANET, CTLT, SYF, SEDG, TRU, TDOC, KHC, Z, FTV, INVH, IR, BKR, MDB, UBER, Reduced Positions: FICO, POOL, LDOS, BKI, LNT, CCK, FDS, PKG, WAB, MASI, DD, EQR, FAST, KR, RMD, AES, ALL, ANSS, AZO, AVB, CPB, CLX, ED, DXCM, EXPE, GPN, HUM, ILMN, LRCX, LOW, MGM, MAR, NRG, ORLY, PH, PGR, SNPS, TROW, WCN, WDC, CMG, WU, AWK, FTNT, WDAY, TWTR, OTIS, AAP, ALNY, HES, AMP, WTRG, ATO, BIIB, BLK, BXP, BRO, VIAC, KMX, CE, LNG, CME, CI, COO, DRI, ELS, ESS, IT, GPC, HIG, HRL, HBAN, JKHY, J, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LVS, MTB, MKL, MLM, MPW, MET, MAA, MPWR, NVR, NDAQ, NBIX, NEM, NI, NTRS, OXY, OKE, PFG, RPM, SIVB, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, TFX, TSCO, VLO, VTR, VMC, WPC, WAT, ZBRA, ULTA, GNRC, CBOE, BAH, HII, MPC, EPAM, SPLK, PSX, CDW, BURL, VEEV, CFG, W, HUBS, TWLO,

FICO, POOL, LDOS, BKI, LNT, CCK, FDS, PKG, WAB, MASI, DD, EQR, FAST, KR, RMD, AES, ALL, ANSS, AZO, AVB, CPB, CLX, ED, DXCM, EXPE, GPN, HUM, ILMN, LRCX, LOW, MGM, MAR, NRG, ORLY, PH, PGR, SNPS, TROW, WCN, WDC, CMG, WU, AWK, FTNT, WDAY, TWTR, OTIS, AAP, ALNY, HES, AMP, WTRG, ATO, BIIB, BLK, BXP, BRO, VIAC, KMX, CE, LNG, CME, CI, COO, DRI, ELS, ESS, IT, GPC, HIG, HRL, HBAN, JKHY, J, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LVS, MTB, MKL, MLM, MPW, MET, MAA, MPWR, NVR, NDAQ, NBIX, NEM, NI, NTRS, OXY, OKE, PFG, RPM, SIVB, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, TFX, TSCO, VLO, VTR, VMC, WPC, WAT, ZBRA, ULTA, GNRC, CBOE, BAH, HII, MPC, EPAM, SPLK, PSX, CDW, BURL, VEEV, CFG, W, HUBS, TWLO, Sold Out: SPY, VOO, TIF, GDDY,

Seoul, M5, based Investment company National Pension Service Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Carnival Corp, Raymond James Financial Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Black Knight Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Pension Service. As of 2021Q1, National Pension Service owns 504 stocks with a total value of $46.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of National Pension Service's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+pension+service/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 20,850,185 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,814,499 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 526,275 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,077,409 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 2,130,067 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio.

National Pension Service initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 322,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Pension Service initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 736,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Pension Service initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,147,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Pension Service initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 717,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Pension Service initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $186.94 and $263.29, with an estimated average price of $228.07. The stock is now traded at around $219.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 129,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Pension Service initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 685,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Pension Service added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 3380.95%. The purchase prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83. The stock is now traded at around $220.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 138,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Pension Service added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 7424.94%. The purchase prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79. The stock is now traded at around $120.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 248,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Pension Service added to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 20310.18%. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $131.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 216,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Pension Service added to a holding in Fox Corp by 2931.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.81 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 610,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Pension Service added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 42.83%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $553.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 130,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Pension Service added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $94.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 742,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Pension Service sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

National Pension Service sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

National Pension Service sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.