Worm Capital, LLC Buys Airbnb Inc, Shopify Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Sells Wynn Resorts, Spotify Technology SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp

Investment company Worm Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Shopify Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, sells Wynn Resorts, Spotify Technology SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Twilio Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Worm Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Worm Capital, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 216,998 shares, 38.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.72% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 30,605 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.58% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 227,387 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,942 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.18% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 155,469 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1759.68%

Worm Capital, LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 1759.68%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.37%. The holding were 155,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worm Capital, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 75.58%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.2%. The holding were 30,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worm Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 531,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Worm Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46.

Worm Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Worm Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Worm Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Worm Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $76.33 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $97.66.