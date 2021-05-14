Logo
Nuance Investments, Llc Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Baxter International Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, The Travelers Inc, Diageo PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Leawood, KS, based Investment company Nuance Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Baxter International Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, MTS Systems Corp, sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, The Travelers Inc, Diageo PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nuance Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Nuance Investments, Llc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nuance+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC
  1. Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 14,230,816 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
  2. The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 2,429,813 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.86%
  3. Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) - 2,837,892 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  4. Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) - 7,815,674 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29%
  5. Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) - 1,742,646 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.29%
New Purchase: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 881,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $152.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 206,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 622,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 204,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 1026.88%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 550,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 210.75%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 2,612,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 816.22%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 860,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 44.37%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,168,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MTS Systems Corp (MTSC)

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in MTS Systems Corp by 75.81%. The purchase prices were between $57.67 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $58.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,369,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SJW Group (SJW)

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in SJW Group by 28.61%. The purchase prices were between $58.81 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $65.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,238,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lindsay Corp (LNN)

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Lindsay Corp. The sale prices were between $127.47 and $170.98, with an estimated average price of $155.22.

Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59.

Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Sold Out: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $38.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC. Also check out:

1. NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC keeps buying
