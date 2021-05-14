Nuance Investments, Llc Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Baxter International Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, The Travelers Inc, Diageo PLC

New Purchases: HIG, AWK, AJRD, CERN,

Leawood, KS, based Investment company Nuance Investments, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Baxter International Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, MTS Systems Corp, sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, The Travelers Inc, Diageo PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nuance Investments, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Nuance Investments, Llc owns 54 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 14,230,816 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) - 2,429,813 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.86% Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) - 2,837,892 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) - 7,815,674 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29% Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) - 1,742,646 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.29%

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 881,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $152.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 206,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 622,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 204,537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 1026.88%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 550,922 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 210.75%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $83.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 2,612,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 816.22%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 860,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 44.37%. The purchase prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $177.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,168,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in MTS Systems Corp by 75.81%. The purchase prices were between $57.67 and $59.92, with an estimated average price of $58.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 2,369,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc added to a holding in SJW Group by 28.61%. The purchase prices were between $58.81 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $65.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,238,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Lindsay Corp. The sale prices were between $127.47 and $170.98, with an estimated average price of $155.22.

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59.

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.72.

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $30.02.

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43.

Nuance Investments, Llc sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $38.14.