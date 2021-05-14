Northern Oak Capital Management Inc Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Starbucks Corp, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: AMD, PANW, HROW, F, AUPH, BTI, HEP, MTZ, TWTR, ZM, GNRC, SAVE, FIVE, FUBO, DRIO, GRUB, AA, MHD, PTON, GAN, PLTR, GDRX, EOSE, QS, UVXY, VT, PAAS, AMAT, CCJ, COF, CMCSA, DBI, EBIX, FCEL, JACK, MT, APPS, NTR, PSA, XPO, SCVL, STKL, TPX, TUP, CROX, ULTA,

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Northern Oak Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, Walmart Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, McDonald's Corp, sells Intel Corp, Starbucks Corp, The Walt Disney Co, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northern Oak Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Northern Oak Capital Management Inc owns 435 stocks with a total value of $691 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 608,381 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 237,162 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.85% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 374,351 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 280,619 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 185,270 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $323.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Harrow Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.26 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $8.21. The stock is now traded at around $8.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Holly Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $19.72, with an estimated average price of $16.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $116.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 16025.67%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 30,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 2340.68%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $179.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 56,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 329.02%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 54,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 648,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 1312.73%. The purchase prices were between $204.84 and $227.35, with an estimated average price of $213.87. The stock is now traded at around $229.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 200.48%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $203.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Northern Oak Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $20.12 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $20.16.