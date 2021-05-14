Saturna Capital CORP Buys Alphabet Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Cassava Sciences Inc, Sells Parker Hannifin Corp, RPM International Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: CTVA, PYPL, CP, COP, DMTK, BNTX, EDAP, AVXL, GOOG, ACIU,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, CSCO, JCI, SAVA, TPIC, PNC, JPM, ACN, TEL, VFC, RIO, TLK, OTEX, MNST, GOLD, BHP, MRK, HAS, EW, ECL, PHG, DRE, CRM, NXPI, FBHS, EDIT, CB, ZUO,
- Reduced Positions: PH, XLNX, RPM, PEP, MA, UPS, CL, FAST, AAPL, EME, NICE, SAP, ADBE, UL, NVS, CLX, HD, MELI, SAIL, UBX, PINS, ACIW, SWK, PG, MU, MCHP, FIS, AMZN, SBUX, UNH, MPWR, KSU, DNLI,
- Sold Out: GIS, DOCU, OTIS, CRSP, DPZ, ILMN, ETSY, AKAM, VTRS, TM, TCMD, ZS, CRWD, DOX, PCTI, VZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Saturna Capital CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,280,123 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,135,248 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 325,763 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 423,588 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 462,905 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $80.188000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 186.59%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,081,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)
Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 175.50%. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $196.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 464.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 264.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.
