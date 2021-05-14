Saturna Capital CORP Buys Alphabet Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Cassava Sciences Inc, Sells Parker Hannifin Corp, RPM International Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: CTVA, PYPL, CP, COP, DMTK, BNTX, EDAP, AVXL, GOOG, ACIU,

Bellingham, WA, based Investment company Saturna Capital CORP Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Cassava Sciences Inc, Corteva Inc, TPI Composites Inc, sells Parker Hannifin Corp, RPM International Inc, Mastercard Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saturna Capital CORP. As of 2021Q1, Saturna Capital CORP owns 165 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,280,123 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,135,248 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 325,763 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 423,588 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 462,905 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $80.188000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 186.59%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,081,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 175.50%. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $196.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 464.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 264.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.