Saturna Capital CORP Buys Alphabet Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Cassava Sciences Inc, Sells Parker Hannifin Corp, RPM International Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bellingham, WA, based Investment company Saturna Capital CORP (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC, Cassava Sciences Inc, Corteva Inc, TPI Composites Inc, sells Parker Hannifin Corp, RPM International Inc, Mastercard Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saturna Capital CORP. As of 2021Q1, Saturna Capital CORP owns 165 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Saturna Capital CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saturna+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Saturna Capital CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,280,123 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,135,248 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  3. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 325,763 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 423,588 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
  5. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 462,905 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.06 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $71.99. The stock is now traded at around $80.188000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $180.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 186.59%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2229.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $64.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,081,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Cassava Sciences Inc by 175.50%. The purchase prices were between $7.09 and $87.95, with an estimated average price of $39.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $196.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 464.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $41.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 264.21%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Saturna Capital CORP. Also check out:

