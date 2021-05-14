Playtika to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. ( PLTK, Financial), a leading mobile gaming company, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Goldman Sachs Virtual 6th Annual Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtikas President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.





Morgan Stanley Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtikas President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET.





Cowens 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtikas President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET.





Nasdaq 44th Virtual Investor Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtikas President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m.ET.



A live webcast of these presentations will be available on Playtikas Investor Relations page at https://investors.playtika.com/ . A replay of these presentations will be available on the companys Investor Relations page.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 31 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

