Playtika to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (

PLTK, Financial), a leading mobile gaming company, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • Goldman Sachs Virtual 6th Annual Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtikas President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

  • Morgan Stanley Life After Covid: 2021 Thematic Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtikas President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET.

  • Cowens 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtikas President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET.

  • Nasdaq 44th Virtual Investor Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtikas President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m.ET.

A live webcast of these presentations will be available on Playtikas Investor Relations page at https://investors.playtika.com/. A replay of these presentations will be available on the companys Investor Relations page.

About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 31 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,700 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

Investor Contact
Playtika
David Niederman
[email protected]

Press Contact
Outcast
Angela Allison
[email protected]

