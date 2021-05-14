Home Trust Releases 2020 Public Accountability Statement





Home Capital Group Inc. (Home Capital or the Company) ( TSX:HCG, Financial) reported that the Public Accountability Statement for Home Trust Company, a subsidiary of Home Capital, is now available online at www.hometrust.ca%2Fabout%2Fpublic-accountability. The Public Accountability Statement highlights activities that Home Trust has undertaken to support its commitment to corporate social responsibility.









