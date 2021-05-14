Logo
BTU Commences Drilling New High Priority Targets South of The TNT Copper-Silver-Gold Discovery

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2021 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSX:V:BTU)(OTC PINK:BTUMF) announces drilling is now underway and the current drilling is designed to test various new targets at the TNT area on the Dixie Halo properties near Red Lake, Ontario (see https://www.btumetals.com/?news=108). The drill targets have been defined using all available geological information as well as all available geophysical data including from recently completed surveys. All newly developed geochemical data and analysis was also used in the extensive re-interpretation of the area to develop the new targets. The TNT copper silver gold discovery was highlighted in a press release on December 16, 2019 (see https://www.btumetals.com/?news=64).

Investors are encouraged to view our new video with BTU personnel discussing the outcome of the past 12 months geological work and interpretations as well as rationale for the drilling that is now underway.

TNT Technical video can be viewed at www.btumetals.com/tntinterp

CEO interview from May 11, pre-drilling announcement https://youtu.be/9Uq89e3nygE

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director
[email protected]

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andreas Curkovic, Investor Relations
Telephone 1-416-577-9927
BTU Metals Corp.
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and using information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: BTU Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647392/BTU-Commences-Drilling-New-High-Priority-Targets-South-of-The-TNT-Copper-Silver-Gold-Discovery

img.ashx?id=647392

