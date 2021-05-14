Ebix Hosts Q1 Investor Call Monday, May 17th at 11:00 a.m. ET

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. ( EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries today announced that the Company will report its 2021 first quarter results on Monday, May 17th, 2021, and will host an investor conference call at 11:00 am ET on the same day to discuss the Company's performance. The call is open to the public.





Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Details:

Call Date/Time: May 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET Call Dial-In Toll Free: +1 (877) 837-3909 International Dial-In: +1 (973) 409-9690 Call ID: # 9598823 Live Audio Webcast: https://www.ebix.com/webcast Audio Replay URL: http://www.ebix.com/result_21_q1 after 2:00 p.m.



About Ebix

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., ( EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebixs main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also providing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") enterprise solutions worldwide in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services. For more information please visit the Companys website at www.ebix.com

With a "Phygital strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to an omni-channel online digital platform, the Companys EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other international markets. EbixCashs Forex operations have emerged as a leader in Indias airport Foreign Exchange business, conducting over $4.8 billion in annual gross transaction value in 32 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. EbixCashs inward remittance business in India conducts approximately $6.5 billion of gross annual remittance volume, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asias leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, a 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients. EbixCash Travel processes an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. Visit the Companys website at www.ebixcash.com

