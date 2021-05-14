Logo
II-VI Incorporated to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated ( IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

  • Date: Tuesday, May 18
  • Time: 8:45 a.m. ET
  • Place: Virtual

Participants

  • Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer, II-VI
  • Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President of the Compound Semiconductors Segment, II-VI
  • Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer, II-VI

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Companys website following the conclusion of the event.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
www.ii-vi.com/contact-us
