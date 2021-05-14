Logo
FOREWARN Partners with Greater Baton Rouge Association of REALTORS®

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

The 2nd largest local REALTOR Association in the state of Louisiana contracts to make FOREWARN services available for its 3,400+ REALTOR members to promote proactive agent safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company ( RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that the Greater Baton Rouge Association of REALTORS (GBRAR) has contracted to make FOREWARN services available for the 3,400+ REALTOR members it serves throughout East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Iberville, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Ascension, Point Coupee and St. Helena to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services purchased by GBRAR will be available to the 3,400+ real estate agent membership at no additional cost to individual agents.

It is my great pleasure to announce this new partnership with FOREWARN to provide an essential service that will benefit every member, said Scott Saporito, President of Greater Baton Rouge Association of REALTORS. Whether you work with sellers or buyers, sell one home per year or one hundred, you will benefit from FOREWARN by being able to quickly verify the identity of who you are working with, and any potential risks, well before you are in a vulnerable situation with them.

Kenneth Damann, CEO of Greater Baton Rouge Association of REALTORS went on to say, The safety of our members is a top priority, and we are thrilled to be providing FOREWARN to address the need. FOREWARN streamlines the identity verification process and empowers our members with instant due diligence at their fingertips.

On May 14, 2021, existing GBRAR members will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN
At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips.

RELATED LINKS: www.forewarn.com

About red violet
At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as expects, plans, projects, will, may, anticipate, believes, should, intends, estimates, and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will address safety concerns for GBRAR members and whether FOREWARN will be able to quickly verify the identity of who our members are working with, and any potential risks, well before GBRAR agents find themselves in a vulnerable situation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in red violets SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Camilo Ramirez
Red Violet, Inc.
561-757-4500
[email protected]

