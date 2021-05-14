Logo
Sysco Offers Two New Foodie Solutions Toolkits as Summer Approaches and Restaurants Ramp Up to Meet Surging Demand

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today that it has launched two new online toolkits to its Foodie Solutions platform. The Labor & Hiring and Summer Solutions Toolkits are the latest in a series of carefully curated tools to help foodservice operators succeed while generating additional revenue and meeting consumer expectations.

Labor & Hiring Toolkit As restaurants reopen amidst a tight labor market, the Labor & Hiring toolkit provides a comprehensive resource for hiring, training and retaining restaurant employees, including tips such as taking action on employee feedback and offering incentives to improve retention. This comprehensive toolkit also features a Q&A with two Sysco Chefs who offer suggestions and advice for restaurants as well as those looking to work in the restaurant industry.

Summer Toolkit Consumers are eager to get out and enjoy the warm summer months and the Summer toolkit is packed with ideas to help operators drive increased revenue and guest satisfaction. From taking a vacation to attending weddings or festivals, outdoor activities will increase this summer as vaccine administration increases and restrictions continue to ease. The Summer Solutions toolkit offers creative ideas to prepare for the summer rush and welcome guests back safely.

As the foodservice industry recovery continues to advance, Sysco Foodie Solutions toolkits feature creative ideas to support the recovery of the restaurant industry by providing solutions to generate revenue and address the unique challenges facing operators as they reopen, said Judy Sansone, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer.

Sysco makes it easy for restaurant operators with no delivery minimums for regularly scheduled delivery days, and customers can also take advantage of free services to help market their business for the recovery, including contactless menus, signs, banners and social media support. For more information about Foodie Solutions or to become a customer, visit the Sysco Foodie website.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 57,000 associates, the company operates 326 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 625,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2020 that ended June 27, 2020, the company generated sales of more than $52 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Syscos 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2020report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the companys Internet home page at www.investors.sysco.com which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Media contact:
Shannon Mutschler
281-584-4059
[email protected]

