ShotSpotter to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 18, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEWARK, Calif., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. ( SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 18-19, 2021.

ShotSpotter management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 18 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at [email protected].

About ShotSpotter, Inc.
ShotSpotter ( SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The companys products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, ShotSpotter Connect, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime, and ShotSpotter Investigate, an investigative case management solution that helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work Company.

Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
ShotSpotter, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 (949) 574-3860
[email protected]

JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
[email protected]

