Aveanna Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ATLANTA, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (Aveanna) today announced that the company will release its first quarter results after the market close on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to be followed by a conference call on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13719867. The replay will be available until June 2, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at https://ir.aveanna.com/. The online replay will be available for one week following the call.

