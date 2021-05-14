GSX Techedu to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 26, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GSX Techedu to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 26, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, May 14, 2021

BEIJING, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) ("GSX" or the "Company"), a leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, before U.S. markets open on May 26, 2021.

GSX's management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

1-412-317-6061

US:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963976

Mainland China:

4001-206115

Passcode:

6273380

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 2, 2021. The dial-in details are:

International:

1-412-317-0088

US:

1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

10156381

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://gsx.investorroom.com/.

About GSX Techedu Inc.

GSX Techedu is a technology-driven education company and leading online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The Company offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades through the brand Gaotu K12 as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses through the brand Gaotu College. The Company adopts an online live large-class format to deliver its courses, which the Company believes is the most effective and scalable model to disseminate scarce high-quality teaching resources to aspiring students in China. Big data analytics permeates each aspect of the Company's business and facilitates the application of the latest technology to improve teaching delivery, student learning experience, and operational efficiency.

For more information, please contact:

GSX Techedu Inc.

Ms. Sandy Qin, CFA
Investor Relations Director
E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Ms. Vivian Wang
Phone: +852 2232 3978
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gsx-techedu-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-26-2021-301291520.html

SOURCE GSX Techedu Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)