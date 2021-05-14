Amesite to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 19

DETROIT, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc., (NASDAQ:AMST), an artificial intelligence software company providing advanced A.I. powered online learning ecosystems for business and higher education, announced today its founder and CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 19 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation can be accessed live at this link.

"Amesite is pleased to be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference," commented Dr. Sastry. "We have successfully completed implementations across our key target markets, particularly in business and higher ed, where we expect to see significant growth in elearning and upskilling. We are extremely well-positioned to support this growth, addressing an enormous market opportunity, as we continue to roll out what we believe is the best A.I.-driven online learning platform in the industry. We look forward to sharing our exciting and compelling investment opportunity to the Sidoti audience."

About Amesite Inc.



Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

RedChip Companies Inc.

Dave Gentry, CEO

[email protected]

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

(or) 407-491-4498

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesite-to-present-at-the-sidoti-virtual-investor-conference-on-may-19-301291353.html

SOURCE Amesite