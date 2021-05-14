American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP to Host Annual and Special Meeting on June 17, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP", "the Company") (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U) announces today that it will host its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders (the "Meeting") in a hybrid (teleconference and limited in-person) format on June 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). In consideration of the health and safety of AHIP's unitholders, colleagues, stakeholders and the broader community, AHIP is requesting that unitholders attend the hybrid Meeting by live teleconference due to the current serious health impact of COVID-19.

In order to be permitted to participate and ask questions as a noted unitholder via the live teleconference, registered unitholders and duly appointed proxy holders must pre-register for the teleconference using the link below prior to the proxy cut-off time at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Registered unitholders and duly appointed proxy holders who complete such registration will receive a unique dial-in and passcode for the teleconference.

http://services.choruscall.ca/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10014768&linkSecurityString=dce672630

Beneficial unitholders and other interested stakeholders are also invited to attend the Meeting via teleconference, in a listen only mode, using the dial-in below.

1-800-319-4610 ( Canada /U.S.)

/U.S.) 1-604-638-5340 (International)

Please ask to join the "Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP"

To avoid any delays in joining the call, please dial in to the call at least five minutes prior to the call start time using the appropriate method noted above.

There will be no voting via the live teleconference. Accordingly, in order to ensure their units are voted at the Meeting, all unitholders are strongly encouraged to submit their proxies or voting instructions, as applicable, well in advance of the Meeting. The deadline for the submission of proxies is 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Beneficial unitholders should carefully follow the instructions of their intermediary/broker, including those on how and when voting instructions are to be provided, in order to have their units voted at the Meeting.

The Meeting will be held as a hybrid meeting. Accordingly, a limited and predetermined number of executives, board members and legal representatives will be attending the Meeting in person, at AHIP's legal counsel's office, for the purposes of establishing quorum and voting the valid proxies received. The Meeting will be conducted so as to abide by British Columbia's guidelines regarding physical distancing protocols and restrictions on the size of indoor gatherings.

FURTHER DETAILS AND MEETING MATERIALS:



Full details of the Meeting, including matters on which unitholders will be asked to vote (including certain proposed amendments to AHIP's LP Agreement), are set out in AHIP's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated May 7, 2021, copies of which are available on the governance page of AHIP's website at www.ahipreit.com and under AHIP's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. AHIP is sending meeting material for the Meeting to registered and beneficial unitholders using the Notice and Access process, which allows for AHIP to provide unitholders with electronic access to the Information Circular instead of sending a paper copy. This means that the Information Circular is posted online for unitholders to access, rather than being mailed to unitholders. Notice and Access is more environmentally friendly, as it helps reduce paper and energy use and also reduces printing and mailing costs. Registered and beneficial unitholders will, however, still receive a form of proxy or a voting instruction form in the mail so they can vote their units. However, unless a unitholder requests a paper copy, rather than receiving a paper copy of the Information Circular, a unitholder will receive a notice that has instructions on how to access and review an electronic copy of the Information Circular and how to request a paper copy. The notice also provides instructions on voting the units using the various different voting methods provided (internet, telephone, mail). If a unitholder would like to receive a paper copy of AHIP's Information Circular, please follow the instructions in the notice.

A copy of the LP Agreement, as proposed to be amended and restated, along with a blackline to the current LP Agreement, may be obtained in advance of the Meeting by a unitholder or any other interested party by contacting the Interim Chief Financial Officer of AHIP at Suite 800-925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3L2, by telephone at 1-604-630-3134 or by facsimile at 1-604-629-0790, or by accessing the investor relations page of AHIP's website at: https://www.ahipreit.com/investor-relations/corporate-governance/governance-overview/default.aspx where such documents have been posted. AHIP looks forward to welcoming unitholders in person at future annual meetings.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of 78 premium branded, selectservice hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's longterm objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

