The Boston Beer Company to Begin Research and Development of Non-alcoholic Cannabis Beverages

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, May 14, 2021

BOSTON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Beer Company today announced that it is establishing a subsidiary to serve as a dedicated research and innovation hub in Canada focused on non-alcoholiccannabis beverages. Boston Beer, the maker of recognized alcohol brands such as Samuel Adams and Truly Hard Seltzer, hopes to continue its industry-leading track record of innovation in this emerging space.

The Boston Beer Company

"Our mission since day one has been to offer drinkers the highest quality, best tasting products, and they continue to seek new options," says Dave Burwick, Boston Beer CEO."Innovation is core to what we do, beginning with craft beer, then hard cider, hard iced tea, and now Truly Hard Seltzer. We believe non-alcoholic cannabis beveragescouldrepresenta new frontierof innovation and want to be ready for future opportunities in the US."

Boston Beer has hired industry veteran Paul Weaver to lead a new cannabis beverage research hub in the federally regulated market of Canada. This new subsidiary will enable the company to develop and pilot unique cannabis beverages while cannabis regulations continue to evolve in the United States and worldwide.

"Boston Beer's reputation for quality is unrivaled, and the same sensibilities that drive development in beer ring true in cannabis beverages. Quality ingredients and craftsmanship make quality products, and our success begins with respecting the plant and respecting the growers," added Paul Weaver, Director, Head of Cannabis.

"This is just the beginning of our journey and,like any craft,requires acontinuous commitment to learning. We know cannabis is new for many of our drinkers and they deserve the best, which is why we're taking the time to do this right," shared Weaver.

About the Company
The Boston Beer Company, Inc.(NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and the Samuel Adams brand is currently recognized as one of the largest and most respected craft beer brands. Our portfolio of brands also includes TrulyHard Seltzer, Twisted Tea,Angry Orchard Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Breweryas well as other craft beer brands such asAngel City Breweryand Coney Island Brewing. For more information, please visit our investor relations website atwww.bostonbeer.com, which includes links to all of our respective brand websites.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-boston-beer-company-to-begin-research-and-development-of-non-alcoholic-cannabis-beverages-301291607.html

SOURCE The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

