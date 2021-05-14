Kuke Music Holding Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 20, 2021

BEIJING, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke" or the "Company"), a leading provider of classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuke.com/.

Kuke's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time (Friday, May 21, 2021 at 8:00 A.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: 1-888-346-8982 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201203 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945 Conference ID: Kuke Music Holding Limited

A replay of the conference call will remain accessible for one week after the live event by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-0088 United States Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 Access Code: 10156592

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.kuke.com/.

About Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke") is the leading provider of classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. Kuke has one of the largest library of classical music content in China and Kuke is a leading classical music licensing service provider and online classical music subscription service provider in China, according to Frost & Sullivan. Kuke leverages its rich and diverse content offerings and deep expertise in music education to offer innovative and efficient smart music education solutions, which primarily consist of its proprietary Kuke smart pianos, Kuke smart teaching systems and Kukey courses. Kuke is also the organizer of several live classical musical events in China, including the Beijing Music Festival, which is one of the most renowned musical events in the world. Through these three highly synergistic business lines, Kuke has formed a thriving content-centric ecosystem, positioning it well to continuously provide its customers with differentiated value propositions.

Investor Relations Contact

Kuke Music Holding Limited

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (212) 321-0602

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kuke-music-holding-limited-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-20-2021-301291609.html

SOURCE Kuke Music Holding Limited