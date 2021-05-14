Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Reports Total Revenue of $2,613,997 for First Quarter of 2021 with Net Income of $256,799

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Reports Total Revenue of $2,613,997 for First Quarter of 2021 with Net Income of $256,799

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 14, 2021

2021 Quarterly Net Income increased by $237,206 compared to Q1 2020

CHICAGO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., (http://www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com) (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2021.

Revenues for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021") were $2,613,997

Gross Profits for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021") were $550,944

Net Income for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021") were $256,799

The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 3/31/21 were $3,587,857.

The total outstanding common shares as of March 31, 2021 ("Q1 2021") were 1,639,611 with 1,149,023 of those shares in the float.

The Company ended the quarter and year with ($7,257) Cash on hand.

Total Stockholder Equity as of 03/31/21 was $1,532,890

The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX.us in the investor relations section.

Steve St. Louis, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc., said, "The first Quarter of 2021 ended with our largest Net Income in a long time, mostly due to the PPP forgiveness, but we were able to pay down more liabilities to get us in a stronger position for the future. We will continue to evaluate all our options and ideas to hopefully maintain and improve the positive progress for 2021 and beyond."

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Packaging Solutions Company focused on Retail Packaging and Packaging Management. ACG helps its clients from initial concept and packaging development through final production and managed inventory solutions. The core business has been around since 1997. ACG currently focuses mostly on providing solutions for flexible and clear packaging, folding cartons, vendor managed inventory supply chain services and fulfillment. Additional services include but are not limited to corrugated boxes, commercial printing, labels, and other products and services related to the printing or packaging of consumer products. ACG's team includes experts to provide high-quality packaging and printed products. The ACG experience includes very hands-on operational support out of 6 different warehouse locations and several national and international manufacturing partners. ACG provides customer support during the entire product process or cycle including but not limited to creating, warehousing, delivering, and replenishing their packaging products For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us.

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a consolidated platform that allows businesses to build more personal relationships with their customers at scale. PeopleVine solves the problem businesses have creating and managing holistic relationships with their customers without using multiple products that only support a portion of the relationship building activities. PeopleVine seamlessly brings together the tools needed to market, sell, and operate a business with streamline efficiencies in a customer engagement suite and enables businesses to make data informed decisions to help generate revenue growth.

We are committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.

For more information www.PeopleVine.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

1-847-885-1800

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-creative-group-acgx-reports-total-revenue-of-2-613-997-for-first-quarter-of-2021-with-net-income-of-256-799--301291364.html

SOURCE Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)