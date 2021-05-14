Logo
Imhotep Institute Charter High School teacher named 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sixth-annual awards program honored 10 local teachers, including the 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year, Shirley Posey

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, and the Philadelphia Eagles honored 10 Philadelphia-area teachers for their commitment to students, school and community. The sixth-annual All-Pro Teachers program received hundreds of nominations from which 10 local teachers were chosen for their outstanding drive, innovative teaching methods and the use of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in their classrooms.

Axalta and the Philadelphia Eagles honor 10 Philadelphia-area teachers as part of its 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teacher program.

Shirley Posey, an 11th grade biology teacher at Imhotep Institute Charter High School and one of the honorees, was recognized as the 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year. Each of the teachers received a donation toward continuing STEM education in their school, four tickets to an upcoming Eagles game, a personalized Eagles jersey and football and were automatically nominated for the 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year.

"Education is the foundation of future growth and success, and we recognize the criticality of exposing today's students to STEM subjects," said Robert Bryant, Axalta's CEO. "Axalta is proud to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles to honor, support, and celebrate teachers and the role they play in inspiring the next generation."

Posey was nominated by fellow teacher, Trichita Covington, who said, "Shirley's efforts have helped to increase her students' biology scores on the Keystone Exams and have motivated them to become innovative thinkers by using their imagination to apply the information they've learned in their textbooks. She's turned her biology classroom into a learning space that is producing the next generation of scientists and engineers." As the 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teacher of the Year, Posey will receive additional funding and an Eagles-themed pep rally to be held for the entire school, when appropriate.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are proud to congratulate Shirley Posey, and all of the 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teachers, on this well-deserved honor that recognizes their inspirational commitment to STEM education, their professions, and most importantly, their students," said Catherine Carlson, Philadelphia Eagles Senior Vice President, Revenue and Strategy. "Through each of their unique teaching styles and stewardship, these honorees are preparing their students to be future leaders. We are thrilled to join Axalta, as we do every year, in celebrating these unsung heroes for their passion, dedication and enthusiasm in the classroom."

The 2020 Axalta All-Pro Teachers are:

  • Andrew Bachman Pottstown High School, engineering and technology
  • Dr. Ryan Baxter West Catholic Preparatory School, engineering
  • Shaun DeLoche Delran High School, mathematics
  • Vincent Doud Woodbury Jr/Sr High School, video arts design and innovation
  • Shirley Posey Imhotep Institute Charter High School, biology
  • Jess Kriegner Ocean City Intermediate School, mathematics
  • Nancy Mulville Cinnaminson High School, business/computer science
  • Brian Nucifore Camden County Technical High School, engineering
  • Michael Omilian Moorestown Friends School, mathematics
  • Melissa Tracy Odyssey Charter School, social studies

Every year, the Philadelphia Eagles and Axalta honor outstanding fifth through 12th grade STEM educators across the Greater Philadelphia region as part of the All-Pro Teachers program. Axalta congratulates the 2020 winners and encourages students and schools throughout the Philadelphia region to learn more about the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program by visiting https://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/community/allproteachers/.

About Axalta
Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Contact
Jessica Iben
C: +1-267-398-8163
[email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imhotep-institute-charter-high-school-teacher-named-2020-axalta-all-pro-teacher-of-the-year-301291318.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

