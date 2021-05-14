ARK Innovation ETF Struggles to Meet Sky-High Investor Expectations

ARK Investment Management, or ARK Invest as it is often styled, has had a patchy year so far. Coming off a phenomenal 2020 featuring record capital inflows to its various ETFs, it appears now that a sizable number of ARK Invest's clients are feeling some buyer's remorse. The group's flagship ETF, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), has been especially disappointing to the many allocators who had hoped for a repeat of its 2020 performance, which ended with a 150% return for the year.

I have previously discussed some of the issues facing ARK Innovation in particular, as well as those weighing on the rest of ARK's growing number of ETFs. As 2021 has progressed, the situation has continued to deteriorate for ARK.

Liquidating liquid positions keeps sinkers afloat

In a March 4 article, I noted the mounting liquidity risk facing ARK's various ETFs, but especially ARK Innovation. CEO Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) has long maintained a simple policy for dealing with market corrections and pullbacks: sell out of the most liquid positions and use the freed up cash to buy more of the less liquid names in ARK's portfolios.

When stocks retreated earlier this year, the ARK Innovation ETF and its siblings followed the script, selling out large positions in names like Apple Inc. (AAPL) in order to pump more money into smaller illiquid names, including several that ARK owned worryingly large chunks of.

Over the past few months, ARK's fortunes have failed to recover even as the broader stock market rallied. Consequently, Wood has continued steadfastly in her strategy of selling liquidity to prop up illiquidity.

The problem that I see with such tactics is that, when used for a sustained period of time, illiquid holdings can begin to loom large within one's overall portfolio. ARK Innovation, by far the largest of ARK's funds, has not been spared this trend, as hedge fund manager Michael Taylor observed on May 11:

"ARKK liquidating only the most liquid names continues, leaving the book meaningfully unbalanced, concentrated in smallcaps - a very irresponsible and dangerous place to be."

Thus far, Wood and her team have given no outward sign that they are worried about the growing liquidity imbalances within the ARK Innovation portfolio. Whether such a policy can be maintained indefinitely has yet to be seen.

Returns in mirror may be smaller than they appear

The biggest selling point of the ARK Innovation ETF is its apparent ability to beat the market. Its phenomenal performance in 2020 spurred many investors to pile into the bubbly ETF, as well as into ARK's various other funds. ARK's total assets under management amounted to just $3.5 billion before the Coronavirus shook the world. By the time the first vaccines were rolling out, ARK's ETFs were managing more than $60 billion.

It is a rare asset manager who refuses to take clients' money, yet the history of investing has shown that sometimes too much capital can indeed be a bad thing. That is especially true of investment strategies with comparatively narrow bandwidth.

ARK Innovation's mandated focus on next-generation and transformative technologies limits its investable universe by definition. Such limits can create problems of over-concentration, but it can also exacerbate the challenge of finding market-beating positions. Moreover, when a fund's assets under management balloon right as it reaches its peak performance, it can risk losing a lot more investor dollars than it ever made should things go even slightly wrong. This may already be happening to ARK's funds, all of which have experienced painful reversals in recent months, as the Wall Street Journal reported on May 11:

"Even after a major tumble the past few months, the actual damage isn't obvious from a longer-term look at her funds' performance charts. So many investors piled in relatively recently, though, that her actual wealth-creation record is unimpressive. Analysts at Bespoke Investment Group calculate that the money-weighted annualized return of her funds since inception was 5.24% through Monday. That is far less than a steady investment in a plain vanilla S&P 500 index fund."

Unfortunately, ARK's recent poor performance has come at a time when it has more assets under management than ever before. Consequently, a lot of investor capital is actually underwater - that's the danger of buying based on recent popularity. Thus, while the ARK Innovation ETF may still claim to have delivered solid headline long-term returns, its seemingly impressive returns have, according to analyst and market commentator Keubiko, essentially evaporated.

The deluge of outflows

Because most of the investors with exposure to ARK Innovation entered their positions during just the past few months, much of the capital invested did not benefit from the 150% run of last year. Instead, many "bought the top" and piled in either in late 2020 or early 2021, meaning the past performance of the fund has no bearing on their financials. More recent performance, however, does.

ARK Innovation alone is down more than 20% so far this year, even as the S&P 500 has risen more than 11% year-to-date. Many of the once-zippy ETF's top holdings have suffered rapid reversals despite ARK's best efforts to prop up its illiquid positions, and things have only gotten worse. As analyst Edwin Dorsey pointed out on May 12, ARK Innovation has fallen more than 30% in the last three months alone and is down 35% from its all-time high set early this year.

Many investors left sitting on unexpected losses from a supposedly hot ETF play may choose to cut their losses and get out. Such has been the case with ARK Innovation and its sibling funds. According to Bloomberg's tracking of fund flows, total assets under management across ARK's ETFs has fallen from more than $60 billion at their February peak to less than $40 billion as of May 13.

Net outflows are not necessarily a bad thing for an ETF, which is designed to have sufficient liquidity and flexibility to adjust aggregate positions in response to inflows and outflows of investor capital. However, in ARK's case, things could get tricky if outflows accelerate too quickly. ARK Innovation alone has highly concentrated positions in a number of stocks. Should redemption demands come in hard and fast, the very act of rebalancing could risk creating a vicious spiral of downward pressure on certain low-float names.

My take

ARK Invest was a clear beneficiary of a set of the market conditions prevailing over the past several years. With markets awash with liquidity and yields facing ever more painful compression, an ETF designed to ride the epic bull market to its full extent was bound to prosper.

Unfortunately for this investing style, times have begun to change. While the bull market continues to chug along and the economy endeavors to return to a semblance of normalcy, many of the hot story stocks that took off like rockets over the past three or four years are starting to feel the inexorable pull of gravity at last. Could their fall be enough to cause ARK Innovation itself to come crashing down? That remains to be seen. However, I would not want to be holding this particular ETF, or any ARK ETF for that matter, under present market conditions.

Disclosure: No positions.

