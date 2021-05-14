Royce Investment Partners Cuts Coherent, Exits FLIR Systems

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Royce Investment Partners sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Coherent

The guru's Coherent Inc. (COHR) position was reduced by 98.65%, impacting the portfolio by -0.51%.

The supplies photonics-based solutions has a market cap of $6.37 billion and an enterprise value of $6.36 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -42.39% and return on assets of -22.29% are underperforming 92% of companies in the hardware industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.01.







The largest guru shareholder of the company is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.39% of outstanding shares, followed by NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

FLIR Systems

The guru exited the position in FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR), impacting the portfolio by -0.41%.

The company which designs, develops, markets, and distributes technologies, has a market cap of $7.70 billion and an enterprise value of $8.15 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.03% and return on assets of 7.39% are outperforming 75% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.38 is above the industry median of 1.41.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 3.76% of outstanding shares, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.60% and Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.12%.

Magnite

The firm trimmed its position in Magnite Inc. (MGNI) by 81.8%. The trade had an impact of -0.36% on the portfolio.

The independent sell-side advertising platform has a market cap of $3.56 billion and an enterprise value of $3.45 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of -20.47% and return on assets of -8.17% are underperforming 75% of companies in the media, diversified industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 2.8.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27% and Jones with 0.01%.

Virtu Financial

The guru trimmed the position in Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) by 97.77%, impacting the portfolio by -0.25%.

The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and an enterprise value of $8.37 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 44.8% and return on assets of 6.47% are outperforming 78% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.27.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Simons' firm with 2.47% of outstanding shares, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.05% and John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Etsy

The firm exited its position in Etsy Inc. (ETSY), impacting the portfolio by -0.25%.

The company which retails handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods, has a market cap of $21.59 billion and an enterprise value of $21.27 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 82/41% and return on assets if 23.11% are outperforming 98% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.23.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Simons' firm with 3.04% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.02%.

SVMK

The guru trimmed the position in SVMK Inc. (SVMK) by 87.78%, impacting the portfolio by -0.23%.

The U.S. company which provides survey software products, has a market cap of $2.60 billion and an enterprise value of $2.65 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 1 out of 10. The return on equity of -29.31% and return on assets of -11.34% are underperforming 80% of companies in the software industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.84.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49% of outstanding shares, Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% and Fisher with 0.17%.

