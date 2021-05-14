Logo
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hudson Grove, a New-Home Community in North Jacksonville, Priced from the $270,000s

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image



KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Hudson Grove, a new single-family home community in North Jacksonville. Hudson Grove is conveniently located near Interstates 95 and 295 and provides easy access to Jacksonville International Airport. Residents will also enjoy the communitys proximity to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and River City Marketplace, which offers a variety of shopping and dining.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005018/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Hudson Cove, a new-home community in North Jacksonville, priced from the $270,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Hudson Cove, a new-home community in North Jacksonville, priced from the $270,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)



The homes at Hudson Grove showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, spacious lofts and master suites with walk-in closets. The community features one- and two-story floor plans with up to five bedrooms and three baths and ranging in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,700 square feet. Hudson Grove also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.



Hudson Groves location is convenient to Interstates 95 and 295, just a few miles away from Jacksonville International Airport and offers attractive cul-de-sac and wooded homesites, said Todd Holder, President of KB Homes Jacksonville division. As with other KB Home communities, Hudson Grove provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.



KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.



Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agencys (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.



The Hudson Gove sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $270,000s, with no CDD fees.



For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.



About KB Home



KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPAs strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005018/en/

