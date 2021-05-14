HXPN, Inc. Announces New Leadership

DALLAS, Texas, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HXPN, Inc. ( HXPN), an emerging technologies and mineral resources development company, today announced that Stephen (Steve) L. Bailey has been named as Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Baileys employment with HXPN commenced on May 10, 2021. He was a consultant to the Company for several months prior to his employment.



HXPN, Inc., also known as Harris Exploration Inc., a Nevada corporation, has been inactive for the last several years while the Board searched for a new CEO to lead and establish a vision and direction for the Company. The Company will continue its historic focus on mineral resources development and will also pursue investments in emerging technologies.

Bailey has more than 12 years of senior management experience, most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sapphire Exploration LLC, a private oil and gas exploration company that he founded in 2016. Prior to that, Bailey served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Energy Exploration Corp., an Austin, Tx-based natural gas exploration and production company, since 2009, and as its Chief Financial Officer since 2008. Prior to that, Bailey was an independent consultant to public companies for Sarbanes-Oxley implementation and compliance since 2001. Prior to that, Bailey was an auditor and business consultant for a Big Four public accounting firm.

Steve is the right leader for HXPN, said Perry Cook, HXPN Board member. Steves extensive mineral resources and financial background will help HXPN in the development of strategic alliances and partnerships that are critical to the Companys expanded focus. We believe his strong leadership experience will help grow the Companys revenue and quickly achieve profitability.

I am very excited to be joining the HXPN organization, said Steve Bailey. I believe HXPN has a great business model that will uniquely position it to capitalize on the ever-changing world economic and geopolitical environment. As technology evolution and development will continue to drive the growth of the most successful organizations, my goal is for HXPN to be on the leading edge of that evolution. I look forward to rolling out the Companys plans and activities in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

Bailey received a BBA Degree in Accounting and Information Systems from Baylor University. He holds the CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) and CPA certifications, and is not currently licensed for practice as a certified public accountant.

About HXPN, Inc.

Based in Dallas, Texas, the company is engaged in the acquisition and development of emerging technologies that will impact everyday life. Additionally, the company seeks to acquire mineral resources necessary for the sustainability of daily life in our ever-changing world.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions for the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things,the ongoing effect(s) of domestic and world economic conditions and any related impact(s) on the potential business development and future interest in our technology and resources investments.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, general economic and political conditions, and other domestic and world events. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

HXPN, Inc is currently a non-reporting OTC-quoted Pink No Information company, and is actively pursuing compliance with recently-amended SEC Rule 15c2-11, which requires that companies make current information publicly available to maintain a market. The company expects to achieve full compliance by June 30, 2021. Investors should consult all information set forth herein and on the Companys website for the latest available information.

CONTACT:

HXPN, Inc.

Stephen L. Bailey, President

2911 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Suite 300

Dallas, TX 75219

(833) 250-6645

Investors & Analysts Contact:

HXPN Investor Relations

(833) 250-6645

[email protected]

For more information, visit HXPN's website: www.hxpninc.com

