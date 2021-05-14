Casey's Announces the Closing of Buchanan Energy Acquisition





Casey%26rsquo%3Bs General Stores, Inc. (Caseys or the Company) (Nasdaq: CASY), one of the leading convenience store chains in the United States, today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Buchanan Energy, owner of Buckys Convenience Stores. The acquisition deepens Caseys Midwest presence, notably in Nebraska and Illinois, and brings the companys total owned and operated stores to over 2,300 units.









The acquisition marks the most significant transaction in Caseys 52-year history, and is part of the implementation of its three-year strategic plan that was shared in January 2020 when the Company set a three-year goal of adding 345 stores to its chain. The Company will divest six stores as part of the consent order the Company agreed to with the Federal Trade Commission, which will not materially alter the expected financial impact of the transaction as previously disclosed.









We are pleased to complete this transaction and welcome the Buckys team to the Caseys family, said Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Caseys. Steve Buchanan and his team have built up an extremely successful business, and Caseys is excited to bring our hand-made pizza program to these well located, high volume stores.









