Catabasis Pharmaceuticals To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences





Catabasis+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and provide information on its lead program QLS-215, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:















Oppenheimer Rare and Orphan Disease Summit. Presentations will be available on-demand on May 21, 2021.









Oppenheimer Rare and Orphan Disease Summit. Presentations will be available on-demand on May 21, 2021.



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2021 at 9:30am ET.













Webcasts of the events can be accessed from the investors section of www.catabasis.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.









About Catabasis









At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, our mission is to bring hope with life-changing therapies to patients and families. Our lead program, QLS-215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005065/en/