ISW Holdings Announces Board Approval for Initiation of Quarter-Million-Dollar Stock Buyback Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- ISW Holdings, Inc. ( ISWH) (ISW Holdings or the Company), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce that the Companys Board of Directors has officially approved a significant share buyback program for immediate activation.

The size of the Buyback program has been initially set at up to $250k, but may be expanded in the future.

We have substantial cash reserves, strong growth expectations, and expanding productive resources targeting rapidly growing end markets, as well as an absolute commitment to delivering shareholder value over the long term, stated Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings.

Management notes the Company has strengthened its balance sheet considerably over recent quarters through non-toxic fundraising and cash flows from operations. The Company believes its equity to be undervalued relative to growth potential given recent investments in cryptocurrency mining capacity and telehealth operations.

Pierce added, We feel our shares no longer properly reflect the prepotency and growth potential inherent in our investments and market positioning. Our commitment is to the utilization of available resources toward the maximization of shareholder value within the purview of the Companys mission. At this point, that implies the deployment of some portion of cash reserves toward the repurchasing of ISWH shares.

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (

ISWH, Financial), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

Company Contact:
[email protected]


Public Relations
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media

