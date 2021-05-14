Magenta Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences in May





Magenta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to more patients, today announced that Jason Gardner, D.Phil., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences this month:















Cowen 2nd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit on Thursday, May 20, at 10:40 a.m. ET









Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit on Friday, May 21, at 2:55 p.m. ET













Live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed on the Magenta Therapeutics website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.magentatx.com%2Fevents-and-presentations. The webcast replays will be available for 90 days following each event.









