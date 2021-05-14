Logo
Second Segment of Kopin's Three Part Webinar Series "AR and VR: The Paradigm Shift to Smartglasses Starts Now" Draws Over 200 Participants

Business Wire
May 14, 2021
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of transmissive and reflective active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays used in military, enterprise, industrial, medical and consumer products, is pleased to announce that the first and second segments of its webinar on SmartGlasses hosted by Insight+Media drew over 500 participants.



The seminar, hosted by Kopin's CEO Dr. John C.C. Fan, is a three part series that explores the history of smartglasses and the technology and industry trends that point to a future trillion opportunity.



In part one of the three-part webinar series "AR and VR: The Paradigm Shift to Smart Glasses Starts Now - the Past", Dr. Fan discussed past efforts to create AR/VR solutions and lessons learned from some of these high-profile efforts. In part two AR and VR: The Paradigm Shift to Smartglasses Starts Now - The Present Dr. Fan discussed the present state-of-the-art, profiling some interesting successes, and the key elements of those successes.



To listen to a replay of part one of the three-part webinar series, please go to youtube: To listen to a replay of part two, please go to youtube:





  • Part 3: AR and VR: The Paradigm Shift to Smartglasses Starts Now - The Future


    Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 12:00 pm ET


    Click+Here to Register





All three segments will be available for replay on Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.



About Kopin



Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005095/en/

