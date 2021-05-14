Wipro Limited Appoints Tulsi Naidu to Its Board





Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the appointment of Ms. Tulsi Naidu, a widely respected business leader, to its Board of Directors for five years effective July 1, 2021, subject to the approval of shareholders.









Tulsi Naidu will serve as an Independent Director on the Board and bring a wealth of experience to Wipro, having spent 25 years in the global financial services sector.









Ms. Naidu is CEO Asia Pacific of Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) and a member of Zurichs Executive Committee. She joined Zurich in September 2016 and was named the CEO of the UK business in November 2016 where she implemented an extensive transformation program reshaping the business, simplifying the structure, improving technical and digital capabilities, and positioning it for growth in its core markets.









Before joining Zurich, Ms. Naidu spent 14 years at Prudential in various executive positions across their UK and Europe business. Her last position with Prudential was Executive Director, UK & Offshore. She was previously Chief Operating Officer for Prudential UK & Europe, and prior to that held several general management roles in the company focused on driving strategic transformational change.









Welcoming Ms. Naidu to the Board, Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited said, I am excited to have Tulsi join our Board. Her knowledge of the global financial services sector together with her proven experience in driving large transformational change and understanding of technology will hugely benefit Wipro.









Commenting on her appointment, Tulsi Naidu said, I am delighted and honored to join the Board of Wipro. I have deep respect for the company, its technology leadership, and its values led approach to business. I look forward to contributing towards its next phase of growth.









Ms. Naidu holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a bachelors degree in Mathematics, Economics and Statistics from Nizam College, Hyderabad.









