ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ANNOUNCES 1ST TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEETING FOR ITS DRILL PROGRAM IN 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (TSXV: LORD) ( LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) (the Company) is pleased to announce the initial meeting of the Companys Technical Advisory Committee. The Committee, chaired by Dr. Stewart Jackson P.Geo., Phd., and assisted by the Chief Operating Officer, Timothy Lallas, consists of a highly experienced team, as announced on April 23, 2021. The Committee has begun detailing the exploration programme for the Florin Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada, for the summer of 2021.



Dr. Jackson (Committee Chair) has been involved in mineral exploration for over 60 years throughout much of the world. Among many other projects he discovered and developed several gold deposits in north-eastern Washington State, USA.

Mr Bruno Barde M.Sc. P. Geo. brings with him a nearly 40-year career managing large mineral exploration programs in North America, South America, Africa, and Europe, and transforming exploration focused entities to quality producers.

Mr. R. Allan Doherty P. Geo. as the principal of Aurum Geological Consultants Inc, has operated a geological consulting firm focused on the Yukon since 1984. Mr. Doherty has expertise over the past 4 decades on the Clear Creek area in regard to Reduced Intrusion related gold systems, Antimony Mountain, Mike Lake, Ida-Oro and Panorama Ridge.

Mr. Corwin Coe is a Professional Geologist, Mining Engineering Technologist and Gemologist, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Sciences from Simon Fraser University and a Diploma in Mining Engineering Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology, with over 35 years of experience in exploration and producing mines.

Mr. Ryan Coe B.Sc., MBA has over 20 years of experience working in mineral exploration. As the founder and president of Fox Exploration Ltd., he has presided over a number of exploration projects across Arizona, British Columbia, the Yukon Territory and Nunavut. His expertise encompasses a range of exploration activities from initial land acquisition and grassroots evaluation to drilling advancement and site reclamation.

The Committee will utilize their wealth of knowledge to interpret the large volume of technical data for the Florin gold project and optimize drill targets for the upcoming 2021 drill program. In addition, the Committee will assist St. James to evaluate gold acquisition opportunities.

St. James is very fortunate to have such a strong Technical Advisory Committee bringing their expertise in intrusion-related ore deposits, said Dr. Jackson, VP Exploration, the Chair of the Committee. The Committee has extensive experience in the region hosting the Florin gold deposit and is quickly becoming involved dissecting and integrating the extensive and comprehensive exploration database for the project, to refine drill targets. We look forward to the Committees contributions to the program said George Drazenovic, CEO.

Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo, senior technical adviser geologist, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects), has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information presented herein as accurate and approved this news release.

About St James Gold Corp.



St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol LORD, and traded in the U.S. on the OTCQB under LRDJF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under BVU3. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well delineated geological theories, integrating all available geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets, and funding efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds both an option to acquire a 100% interest in 29 claims covering 1,791 acres in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.s Queensway North project, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in central Newfoundland adjacent to Marathon Golds Valentine Lake property. The Company also announced an Option and Joint Venture Agreement dated April 1, 2021 to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Florin Gold Project, covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historic Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. This acquisition remains subject to TSXV approval. For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

St. James Gold Corp.

