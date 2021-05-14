TESSCO Technologies to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference on May 20, 2021





TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS),a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today announced that management will be presenting to investors at the virtual Sidoti Microcap Conference on May 20, 2021. TESSCOs virtual presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. ET. President and Chief Executive Officer Sandip Mukerjee and Chief Financial Officer Aric Spitulnik will be presenting. The Companys management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.









A link to the webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of the Companys investor+relations+website. An archive of the presentation also will be available on the Company's website for 90 days.









About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)









TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. TESSCO supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industrys top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (IoT), wireless backhaul, and more. TESSCO is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.





