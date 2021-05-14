Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2024-2037

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following outstanding notes (the Notes) on June 15, 2021 (the Redemption Date):



CUSIP Number Title of Note Principal

Amount

Outstanding Principal

Amount to be

Redeemed 92346MFJ5

92346MFF3

92346MFG1

92346MFM8

92346MFP1

92346MFR7

92346MFT3

92346MGF2

92346MGB1

92346MGD7

92346MDK4

92346MDD0

92346MEM9

92346MEP2

92346MEK3

92346MFV8

92346MFZ9

92346MFX4

92346MAN1

92346MAJ0

92346MAE1

2.000% Verizon InterNotes due August 15, 2024

2.000% Verizon InterNotes due August 15, 2024

2.600% Verizon InterNotes due August 15, 2029

2.350% Verizon InterNotes due September 15, 2029

2.600% Verizon InterNotes due September 15, 2029

2.600% Verizon InterNotes due October 15, 2029

2.600% Verizon InterNotes due October 15, 2029

2.550% Verizon InterNotes due December 15, 2029

2.600% Verizon InterNotes due December 15, 2029

2.600% Verizon InterNotes due December 15, 2029

4.000% Verizon InterNotes due August 15, 2030

4.100% Verizon InterNotes due August 15, 2030

3.800% Verizon InterNotes due March 15, 2031

3.800% Verizon InterNotes due March 15, 2031

3.850% Verizon InterNotes due March 15, 2031

2.700% Verizon InterNotes due November 15, 2031

2.750% Verizon InterNotes due November 15, 2031

2.800% Verizon InterNotes due November 15, 2031

4.400% Verizon InterNotes due June 15, 2037

4.450% Verizon InterNotes due June 15, 2037

4.500% Verizon InterNotes due June 15, 2037 $929,000

$1,767,000

$1,442,000

$217,000

$896,000

$593,000

$1,521,000

$548,000

$323,000

$591,000

$1,704,000

$1,786,000

$471,000

$843,000

$2,886,000

$326,000

$513,000

$436,000

$19,909,000

$20,197,000

$37,249,000 $929,000

$1,767,000

$1,442,000

$217,000

$896,000

$593,000

$1,521,000

$548,000

$323,000

$591,000

$1,704,000

$1,786,000

$471,000

$843,000

$2,886,000

$326,000

$513,000

$436,000

$19,909,000

$20,197,000

$37,249,000

The redemption price for each of the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such Note, plus accrued interest on the principal amount being redeemed to the Redemption Date.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the worlds leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as will, may, should, continue, anticipate, believe, expect, plan, appear, project, estimate, intend, or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Eligible holders are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.

Media contact:

Eric Wilkens

[email protected]

201.572.9317

@ericwilkens