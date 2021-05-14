Logo
Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2024-2037

Marketwired
May 14, 2021
NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following outstanding notes (the Notes) on June 15, 2021 (the Redemption Date):

CUSIP NumberTitle of NotePrincipal
Amount
Outstanding		Principal
Amount to be
Redeemed
92346MFJ5
92346MFF3
92346MFG1
92346MFM8
92346MFP1
92346MFR7
92346MFT3
92346MGF2
92346MGB1
92346MGD7
92346MDK4
92346MDD0
92346MEM9
92346MEP2
92346MEK3
92346MFV8
92346MFZ9
92346MFX4
92346MAN1
92346MAJ0
92346MAE1
2.000% Verizon InterNotes due August 15, 2024
2.000% Verizon InterNotes due August 15, 2024
2.600% Verizon InterNotes due August 15, 2029
2.350% Verizon InterNotes due September 15, 2029
2.600% Verizon InterNotes due September 15, 2029
2.600% Verizon InterNotes due October 15, 2029
2.600% Verizon InterNotes due October 15, 2029
2.550% Verizon InterNotes due December 15, 2029
2.600% Verizon InterNotes due December 15, 2029
2.600% Verizon InterNotes due December 15, 2029
4.000% Verizon InterNotes due August 15, 2030
4.100% Verizon InterNotes due August 15, 2030
3.800% Verizon InterNotes due March 15, 2031
3.800% Verizon InterNotes due March 15, 2031
3.850% Verizon InterNotes due March 15, 2031
2.700% Verizon InterNotes due November 15, 2031
2.750% Verizon InterNotes due November 15, 2031
2.800% Verizon InterNotes due November 15, 2031
4.400% Verizon InterNotes due June 15, 2037
4.450% Verizon InterNotes due June 15, 2037
4.500% Verizon InterNotes due June 15, 2037		$929,000
$1,767,000
$1,442,000
$217,000
$896,000
$593,000
$1,521,000
$548,000
$323,000
$591,000
$1,704,000
$1,786,000
$471,000
$843,000
$2,886,000
$326,000
$513,000
$436,000
$19,909,000
$20,197,000
$37,249,000		$929,000
$1,767,000
$1,442,000
$217,000
$896,000
$593,000
$1,521,000
$548,000
$323,000
$591,000
$1,704,000
$1,786,000
$471,000
$843,000
$2,886,000
$326,000
$513,000
$436,000
$19,909,000
$20,197,000
$37,249,000

The redemption price for each of the Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such Note, plus accrued interest on the principal amount being redeemed to the Redemption Date.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the worlds leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as will, may, should, continue, anticipate, believe, expect, plan, appear, project, estimate, intend, or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Eligible holders are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events might or might not occur. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved.

VERIZONS ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
[email protected]
201.572.9317
@ericwilkens

