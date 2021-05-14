SG Blocks to Bring COVID-19 Testing to Food Network's South Beach Wine & Food Festival





SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (SG Blocks or the Company), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today that the Company is working in tandem with Stone Clinical Laboratories to bring COVID-19 testing to Miamis South Beach area, on behalf of Food Networks annual Wine & Food Festival.





This year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival, and offers uniquely crafted events, which showcase world-class wine, spirits, and food. SG Blocks, in collaboration with Stone Labs, will also be offering COVID-19 testing for the Air & Sea Show & Music Explosion, in which SG Blocks intends to provide medical modules for COVID-19 testing for the festivals employees, vendors, VIP guests and attendees.









As we get back to normal, or our new normal, were more than happy to be providing COVID-19 testing to entertainment venues and events in order for folks to feel safe and comfortable, Paul Galvin, Chairman & CEO of SG Blocks noted. We think quick, efficient and reliable pop-up medical testing of all kinds are only going to grow in popularity, and were pleased to be working with some of the best in the business, Stone Clinical Laboratories.









To date, Stone has secured an additional 43 entertainment events which require COVID-19 testing for the balance of 2021. We anticipate joining the event tour when this site concludes in approximately 30 days.









About SG Blocks, Inc.









Founded in 2007, SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers to design and provide safe, durable and environmentally friendly structures. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. It has an exclusive ESR number, which was granted by the International Code Council and ensures its ability to meet and exceed all international building codes. Clients have included various retail clients, several branches of the U.S. military, and most recently, advances into the travel and healthcare space with hospitals and airports. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.









About Stone:









Founded in 2016 Stone Capital Group focuses on simplifying testing, improving the efficiency of molecular diagnostics, reducing consumer and corporate cost, and increasing overall access to innovative diagnostics and the quality of patient care. Stone uses PCR-based molecular testing to detect infectious diseases and other DNA/RNA based testing, while continually enhancing its offerings in complementary diagnostic services including chemistry, hematology, microbiology, pharmacogenetic and prescription drug monitoring.









Safe Harbor Statement









Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding providing medical modules for COVID-19 testing for the employees, vendors, VIP guest and attendees at the Food Networks South Beach Wine & Food Festival and Air & Sea Show & Music Explosion and joining the event tour when this site concludes in approximately 30 days. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Companys ability to work with Stone to provide medical modules for a variety of testing and treatment at the Food Networks South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SoBe) and Air & Sea Show & Music Explosion as planned, the Companys ability to join the event tour when this site concludes in approximately 30 days, the Companys ability to position itself for future profitability, the Companys ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.





