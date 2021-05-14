Atreca to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) ( BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Cowen 2nd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit

Friday, May 21, 2021

Fireside chat time: 10:40 a.m. EDT

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Fireside chat time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

A live audio webcast of each presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at ir.atreca.com. Archived replays will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atrecas platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our clinical and regulatory plans and the timing thereof, constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and regulatory submissions, the activity of ATRC-101 or potential future candidates once administered in human subjects, and the implementation of our strategic plans for our business, technologies, and current or potential future product candidates. More information on these risks and potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov, including in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

