Super Group's Betway Executes Multiyear Partnership With The National Hockey League





SGHC Limited (Super Group), which recently entered into a business combination agreement with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE:SEAH, Financial), today announced that Betway, its premier online sports betting brand, has entered into a multiyear U.S. partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL). This new deal makes Betway an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NHL and represents the brands first sports betting partnership with a North American professional sports league.









Launching tomorrow with the start of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Betway will receive significant brand exposure on a global basis via a corner in-ice brand position and camera-visible dasherboard. These signage placements will be for all games of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs and 2021 Stanley Cup Final and will continue throughout the duration of the partnership. Betway will also receive a corner in-ice brand position at NHL tentpole events, including the NHL Winter Classic, NHL Stadium Series and NHL All-Star Weekend.









This deal strengthens our strategy to expand our global customer base by partnering with the biggest leagues in the most popular sports around the world, said Neal Menashe, CEO of Super Group. Tens of millions of viewers will see the Betway logo on the ice for these prestigious games as we make ourselves known to a new audience in the U.S. and beyond.









Anthony Werkman, CEO of Betway said: Its an incredibly proud moment as we announce our first North American sports league partnership with the NHL. Starting with the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Betway brand will receive major exposure to sports fans around the globe and that will continue at other NHL tentpole events throughout the calendar, which is hugely exciting for us.









Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, stated, The Stanley Cup Playoffs is the most exciting two months in sports and delivers a tremendous opportunity for fan engagement on a global basis. With the sports betting category continuing to evolve at a rapid pace, were thrilled to launch our new partnership with Betway at this very exciting time of our season. Betway has a very aggressive growth strategy and are an ideal partner to engage with our avid fan base.









The partnership provides Betway with rights to use NHL marks, logos and official designations designed help create authentic NHL fan and consumer marketing programs. Additionally, Betway will have access to a full portfolio of NHL-controlled media assets throughout the term of the partnership including custom digital, social and email marketing campaigns focused on building brand awareness and driving new customer acquisition.









About SGHC





SGHC (Super Group) is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in 23 jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The groups successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. On April 25, 2021, Super Group entered into a business combination agreement with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE:SEAH, Financial). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate under the name Super Group and trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol SGHC. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.









About Betway





Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company which provides first class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community. Betway is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a fair, safe, secure and responsible environment. Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association (SWIMA) and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA.









About the NHL





The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 31 Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken, for the 2021-22 season. Each team roster reflects the Leagues international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL Network in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viaplay in the Nordic Region and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide with games available online in every country including via its live and on-demand streaming service NHL.TV. Fans are engaged across the Leagues digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the Leagues inception, powered by SAP. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement; fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.









About Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.





Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. SEAH is focused on targets in the sports and entertainment sectors as well as the technology and services that are associated with these verticals. Its Class A common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "SEAH. SEAHs management team is led by Eric Grubman and John Collins who each have decades of experience identifying, acquiring, operating and creating value for the owners of leading companies and entities. For more information, visit www.sportsentcorp.com.





