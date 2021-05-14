Verint Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences





Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that its management team will participate in virtual investor meetings at the following conferences in May.









May 17th: Needhams 16th Annual Technology and Media Conference









May 24th: Oppenheimers 22nd Annual Israeli Conference









May 25th: JP Morgans 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference









If you are interested in a meeting please contact your brokers sales representative.









About Verint Systems Inc.









Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the worlds most iconic brands including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close the Engagement Capacity Gap.









Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.









VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210514005107/en/