FDA Seeks Public Comments on PMI Application to Market IQOS 3 as Modified Risk Tobacco Product

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today opened a public comment period on Philip Morris Internationals (PMI--NYSE: PM) application seeking authorization to market the IQOS 3 electrically heated tobacco system as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP).

PMIs application requests the same reduced exposure modification orders granted on July 7, 2020, for the IQOS 2.4 systemthe first, and only, electronic nicotine product to be granted marketing orders through the FDAs MRTP process. To authorize MRTP consumer communications, the FDAs Center for Tobacco Products is required by law to conclude that a product is appropriate to promote the public health.

The IQOS 3 device contains a number of technological advancements, compared to the IQOS 2.4 device, including longer battery life and quicker recharge between uses. It was authorized for sale in the U.S. via the FDAs pre-market review process on December 7, 2020, having met the standard that permitting its sale is appropriate to protect public health.

Commenting on the FDAs action Jacek Olczak, PMIs Chief Executive Officer, said:

PMI is fully committed to a smoke-free future, one where we completely replace cigarettes with scientifically substantiated smoke-free alternatives that are a better choice for adults who would otherwise continue smoking. Our commitment to a science-based future is unmatched, having invested more than $8 billion since 2008 on smoke-free products.

This application underscores PMIs on-going commitment to make new innovations available to American adult smokers through the FDA process; the confidence we have in our science; and our belief that public scrutiny and open engagement with governments is vital to achieving a smoke-free future.

The FDAs reduced exposure marketing orders for IQOS 2.4 authorized communication of the following information:

The IQOS System heats tobacco but does not burn it.

This significantly reduces the production of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals.

Scientific studies have shown that switching completely from conventional cigarettes to the IQOS system reduces your bodys exposure to harmful or potentially harmful chemicals.



