Align Technology Expands Its "Invis Is" Consumer Advertising Campaign With New Creative and Influencers Focused on Teens, Moms, and Young Adults

Reflects continued investment in driving consumer demand for Invisalign treatment through approximately 106,000 active Invisalign-trained doctors worldwide

Leverages data analytics and consumer insights that resonate with potential patients, especially teens and young adults

TEMPE, Ariz., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Align) ( ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it is rolling out the next phase of the Mom/Teen multi-touch campaign, as well as a new Invis is a Powerful Thing campaign targeted at young adults. These build on the 2020 campaign and include new mom and young adult targeted TV spots, influencer-led YouTube and social media content, and digital advertising campaigns to engage teens and young adults where they spend their digital time.

Commenting on Aligns expanded consumer campaign, Raj Pudipeddi, Align Technology Chief Innovation, Product, and Marketing Officer and SVP said, Align Technology invests more than $250 million annually in consumer brand awareness and demand generation campaigns to reach 500 million potential Invisalign patients worldwide and help connect them to Invisalign providers. No other company in our industry invests in getting potential patients to a doctor for treatment like Align does, and as a result, more than 10 million consumers globally have transformed their smiles with Invisalign treatment. The new campaign is based on consumer insights and data, helping Align meet consumers where they are, with ideas and language that resonate with them. With this campaign, Align is further increasing its investment in digital ads and content opportunities, especially among teens. This data-driven and increasingly digital approach gives Align greater confidence in its ability to measure and optimize ROI.

Global and local

Aligns brand strategy is both global and local, leveraging a global campaign with insights from multiple regions, and content and placement localized based on market-specific data. The teen campaign, Invis is Not Your Parents Braces, focuses on helping teens and parents understand the benefits of orthodontic treatment with Invisalign aligners in a light and heart-warming way. In parallel, the new young adult focused Invis is a Powerful Thing campaign shines a light on how powerful the transformation with Invisalign treatment can be for every young persons self-confidence, especially in the current context of increased video calls. Align is partnering with influencers who have global appeal such as Charli DAmelio, Collins Key and Emily Hampshire, while also working with influencers who have strong following in local markets. This new campaign will launch in the US first, just in time for the teen season, followed by multiple markets in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions, starting with Australia, the United Kingdom, and Brazil over the next few months.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs, manufactures and offers the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 200 thousand doctor customers and is key to accessing Aligns 500 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Align has helped doctors treat over 10.2 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit http://www.exocad.com.

